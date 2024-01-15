Iran threatens “strong response” after Israel-caused attack on its consulate in Syria

The Israeli Consulate in Damascus looked this way after an attack attributed to Israel

Iran’s ambassador to Syria Hussain AkbariSaid this Monday that Tehran will respond “harshly” to Israel By At least five people, including a Revolutionary Guard general, have been killed in an attack on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus.

“The Zionist regime (Israel) acts against international laws, so it will face consequences.” Strong response from our side” Akbari said in a statement to Iranian state television from Damascus.

The diplomat witnessed the attack on the consulate from the window of the Iranian embassy, ​​which, according to him, was carried out with fighter planes. F-35.

Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al Miqdadmade known Syria’s support for Iran after the attack this Monday.

According to a statement published by the official Syrian news agency FuryThe head of Syrian diplomacy spoke by phone with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdullahian, with whom he shared Syria’s “strong condemnation of Israeli fascist aggression” against the Iranian Consulate building in the Syrian capital.

Al Miqdad acknowledged that the attack was a result of Israel’s “miserable failure” in the war against the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip and reiterated that the Jewish state “will not be able to influence relations between Iran and Syria.”

So far, the attack against Iranian forces in Damascus continues eight dead, Which also includes a Brigadier General of the Iranian Revolutionary GuardMohammad Raza ZahediAccording to several NGOs and Syrian and Iranian media.

Akbari, who was safe in the attack, told this to Iranian state television. “The death toll is between five and seven. “We cannot give an accurate figure until the debris is cleared,” he said on Iranian state television from Damascus.

An unnamed military source told the official Syrian news agency Fury The attack by “Israeli enemies” on the Iranian Consulate building in Damascus “completely destroyed the building and affected all the people inside”, causing “deaths and injuries” inside the Consulate, more details Without.

Destroyed in Israeli attack on Monday Consular Annex of the Iranian Embassy in SyriaEveryone inside was killed and wounded, Damascus said.

He Syrian Observatory for Human RightsThe British-based war monitoring group S said eight people were killed when “Israeli missiles…destroyed an additional building of the Iranian embassy.”

Israel had no immediate comment on the deadly attack in Damascus, which comes at a time of rising tensions over the war in Gaza against Palestinian Hamas militants and increasing violence between Israel and its allies, Iran.

journalists from AFP They watched as the annex building collapsed and emergency services were rushing to treat the injured and search for victims under the debris in the exclusive Mazzeh district of Damascus.

Britain-based war monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said eight people were killed when “Israeli missiles…destroyed an additional building of the Iranian embassy” (Reuters/Firas Makdessi)

The attack on Damascus was the fifth in eight days in Syria, which has seen President Bashar Al Assad It is supported by Iran, Israel’s longtime arch enemy in the region.

Fury It was previously reported that “our air defense systems hit enemy positions around Damascus.”

Iranian news agency Noor Said “Hossein Akbari, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, and his family were not injured in the Israeli strike.

The ambassador later said that “the Israeli attack on the Iranian Consulate reflects the reality of the Zionist entity that does not recognize any international law and does everything that is inhumane to achieve its objectives.”

Akbari told Iranian state television that “at least five people were killed in the attack by F35 fighter planes.”

(with information from EFE)