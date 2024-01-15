Adele Exarchopoulos and Elodie Bouchez receive Cesar for high school students

On Wednesday, March 20, hundreds of high school students sat in the red seats of the Grand Rex to attend a screening of the film “I Will Always See Your Faces.” On this occasion, a part of the cast came to welcome and pose for the young audience.

Under the celestial vault of the Grand Rex, once the lights shone, Adele Exarchopoulos, Élodie Bouchez and Jean-Pierre Daroussin joined Fred Testo, Hugo Célignac, Alain Attal and Birane Ba on the stage floor. Together, they spoke to high school students and answered their questions.

Happy to be reunited, the actors then took part in a photo shoot. Laughter, hugs and teasing glances were in order. Away from the Olympia red carpet, Adele Exarchopoulos looked completely relaxed, opting for loose pants and sneakers, complemented by a simple black track jacket.

Like the actress, who won a César for the same film last February, Hugo Célignac and Fred Testot displayed a similarly effortless style. For her part, Elodie Bouchez opted for a pair of brown suit pants and heels, which she paired with an oversized leather jacket.

a celebration for the youth

The 2024 Cesar ceremony for high school students began in the evening at the Grand Amphitheater of the Sorbonne. Over 600 high school students came eagerly to participate in the presentation of their César in front of director Jean Hary.

Accompanied by Minister of Education and Youth Nicole Belloubet and President of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques Véronique Cayla, Jean Héry answered questions from high school students during a live masterclass broadcast for the absent.

Everyone was invited to continue the discussion in the Grand Rex, the film screening was also free, so as many high school students as possible could come and enjoy this large historic room.