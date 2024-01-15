Gignac wants Rayados to eliminate Messi at Concacaf Champions Cup

The French striker revealed that the Cats will face the Herons in the League Cup, so he prefers another possible Regio Classic in Concacaf.

in front of Tigers Andre-Pierre Gignac you want that Monterey delete Lionel Messi with inter miami in the quarterfinals of Concacaf Champions CupBecause a duel between the Cats and Herons is guaranteed next summer in the League Cup.

“I’ve taken my little steps forward with Rayados; if we do things well, I hope we can have another Clasico Regio because Lionel Messi “We faced them in the Leagues Cup in July, so we will see in July.”

Andre-Pierre Gignac espn

“It’s going to be complicated inter miami Take out Raidos. There’s a strong piece on the way to Raidos inter miamiand for us columbus crew, We play against the MLS champions, it’s not going to be easy at all, and they (Rayados), inter miami, Although they won the Leagues Cup, they face Rayados, a great CONCACAF player, who is used to winning it, so I want to go against it columbus crewBut we’ll see who passes Rayados-Inter Miami,” he mentioned. Andre-Pierre Gignac specially for espn,

top scorer of tigers He also commented that he will leave the historic number ’10’ when he retires from the field juan brunetaBecause it meets the conditions to protect said number in San Nicolás de los Garza.

“The truth is that I have no idea. Well, I want a player like him to be strong juan brunetaThis is an investment and take ’10’, no problem, but someone from outside should come and well, there are many people who can get here (tigers), but nothing more than that he makes his mark with the club, with the fans and that is the most important thing,” the European forward concluded.

waiting for a fight columbus crew In Concacaf, Andre-Pierre GignacThe forward, who missed the Liga MX duel against Puebla due to acute bronchitis, worked on his recovery with significant improvements in the gym this weekend and it remains to be determined whether he will travel to Ohio, however, the coaching staff Optimistic about it.