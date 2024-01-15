Japanese company Space One’s Kairos rocket explodes in the air shortly after launch

The company started an investigation to find out the reason for the incident.

company efforts spacevanbased in TokyoTo mark a milestone in space race Japan ended in disaster this Wednesday, when its rocket kairosPowered by solid fuel and loaded with the company’s first satellite, it exploded in a fireball over the city shortly after launch KushimotoWakayama Prefecture.

You may be interested in: UN nuclear agency chief arrives in Japan to monitor Fukushima plant leak

operating firm of kairos Its launch had been scheduled for this Wednesday after being postponed last Saturday after a ship was detected near the site.

The rocket took off from the stage on schedule, but exploded in the air a few seconds later, scattering burning fuel and fragments around the stage, as seen in a live broadcast of the launch broadcast by the state network . nhk,

You may be interested in: Miley, between chronos and kairos

,We have launched, however, the flight of the rocket has been suspended. Details are currently being investigated“Space One said in a brief statement.

The rocket took off from the pad on schedule, but exploded in midair a few seconds later, scattering flaming fuel and fuel fragments around the pad. (Reuters

The objective of the launch was to place an experimental government intelligence satellite in orbit after the rocket flew for about 50 minutes and reached an altitude of 500 kilometers.

You may be interested in: Paraguay assures that Mercosur and Japan will begin negotiations for a free trade agreement in April

spacevan Japan intends to become the first private company to launch a satellite into orbit, in a country where all of its previous successful launches of this type were conducted by Japan. Japanese Aerospace Agency (JAXA), in some cases in collaboration with other companies.

The project was part of the Japanese aerospace industry’s efforts to build smaller and cheaper shuttles, given the increasing demand from the government and other actors to deploy satellites.

Kairos, a more compact model than Rocket Epsilon S Of the new generation, it had a length of about 18 meters and a weight of about 23 tons. Despite its small size and payload capacity, it was promoted for its ability to reduce cost and setup time, thanks to its four-stage design with solid propulsion technology, a characteristic of the Japanese aerospace industry.

founded in Tokyo In 2018, Space One has the participation of Japanese companies such as imaging device firm canon electronics and construction company shimuzu and several main national financial groups.

The objective of the launch was to place an experimental government intelligence satellite in orbit after the rocket flew for about 50 minutes and reached an altitude of 500 kilometers. (Reuters)

In July 2023, another Japanese rocket engine exploded during testing about 50 seconds after ignition.

The incident occurred at a test site located in the prefecture. akitaWhere a fire broke out and a large column of brown smoke was formed.

The anomaly was recorded after the failure of the second attempt in March 2023 Tokyo To launch its new generation H3 rocket after takeoff.

However, the Japanese space agency last month celebrated the successful launch of its new flagship rocket, the H3 Tanegashima Space Center, Located in the southwest of Japan. The achievement came after years of delay and two failed attempts, and was greeted with joy and applause at the JAXA control center.

H3, which is emerging as a competitor hawk 9 From SpaceX, cargo can be delivered to lunar bases in the future. The development follows Japan’s successful landing of an unmanned probe on the Moon in January, albeit at an unstable angle, making Japan the fifth country to perform a “soft landing” on an Earth satellite.

(With information from EFE and AFP)