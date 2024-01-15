Jenna Ortega rocks the screen in her explosive new movie, Miller Girl!

Jenna Ortega has revealed herself in a new dramatic comedy that is causing a sensation, causing a wave of reactions among Internet users!

At just 21, Jenna Ortega appears on the Dazzle series WednesdayGonna make a splash with his next film miller’s girl, Available soon in the United States, this sexy new drama is the center of attention with suggestive scenes recently leaked on X/Twitter, the film is causing a wave of reactions from Internet users! But what does this feature film say to get people talking so much?

A mature and complex role for Jenna Ortega!

The actress, who started acting at the age of 10, already has an impressive filmography, having appeared in several films iron Man 3, Insidious: Chapter 2, The Babysitter: Killer Queen Or the Scream, He has also starred in hit series like harley, the least of my worries, You and recently WednesdayWhere she plays the famous daughter of the Addams family.

In miller’s girlJenna Ortega plays Cairo Sweet, a young 18-year-old writer who engages in a game of seduction with her teacher, Mr. Miller, played by Martin Freeman.

A game that leads both of them into a cycle of lies, jealousy and obsession, which risks destroying everything in its path.

Excerpts that generate discussion on social networks

If the film was praised by critics for its quality, it also attracted attention for its daring scenes, which show Jenna Ortega in intimate situations with her teacher. The actress, who grew up in the public eye, surprised her fans by revealing her sexy and adventurous side.

On social networks, excerpts from the film were shared by Internet users, who expressed their admiration, surprise and even their embarrassment at the images. Some praised Tara Carpenter’s interpreter for her growth and maturity, while others lamented that she has lost her innocence.

New Jenna Ortega photo in Miller Girl, her side view is very beautiful and her eyes are very hot #jennaortega pic.twitter.com/Y1SBgWTg9W – LucaXzenaOrtega (@Luca42736728) 7 February 2024

For her part, Jenna Ortega took responsibility for her artistic choices and declared in an interview for ScreenRant: “I wanted to do something different, something more mature and more complex. I wanted to show that I could play diverse and deep roles.

And to add: ” I think it’s important to show that women can be sexually liberated and don’t have to hide. , miller’s girl So if you want to discover Jenna Ortega in a new light then this is a film not to be missed. The film will be released in the United States on February 16, 2024, and who knows maybe soon here too! In the meantime, you can still watch the trailer.