Milwaukee Brewers sign Brandon Woodruff

2024 season of major League Baseball It contains information for all fans of the discipline about all the activities carried out by the teams. Although we are just days away from hearing the sound of organizations like “Play Ball” milwaukee brewers He is still signing players.

In 2023, the Craig Council-led team managed to win the National League Central Division with a 92–70 record. For this campaign he is expected to maintain the same level of competition with Pat Murphy, who will be his new manager.

With practically the same base roster as last year, milwaukee brewers You can bet on names that will not be available for 2024.

The Milwaukee Brewers reached agreement with Brandon Woodruff.

On February 19, MLB Network reporter Jon Heyman communicated through his count ofthat organization milwaukee brewers an agreement was reached with the pitcher Brandon Woodruff. Although salary terms are not yet known, the contract will be for two seasons.

Signing a 31-year-old starter could be viewed as somewhat of a risky bet, as said starter likely won’t pitch in 2024. It should be remembered that Brandon Woodruff He underwent shoulder surgery, putting his participation with the team in doubt this season.

The pitcher’s focus is on returning to the pitch. mlb In 2025, but there is no need to be optimistic and definitely say that we will not see him on the field this season.

Brandon Woodruff There are seven campaigns in big leaguewith everyone milwaukee brewers, In that span he has a positive record of 46–26 with an ERA of 2.28 with 788 strikeouts in 680.1 innings.