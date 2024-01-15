Healthy diet To lose weight and belly fat, they recommend eating the superfood for dinner three times a week

The human body is chemistry. Therefore, reduce weight this is a Exercise that requires the advice and assistance of a nutritionist He Know the body, its functioning and Habits of dieters Developing personalized recommendations and accompanying the individual through the process.

A very strict regime This is usually not the most effective, as stress can do the trick and lead to eating disorders. Some foods, if they are favorites of those who intend to lose weight, They should not be excluded from the menu Even if they seem not recommended or even if they are high in calories.

Existence Weight loss tricks efficient and fastBut if these do not become habits then they are useless. Nutritionists recommend not permanently terminated Eat that which is eaten for pleasure Although primarily they may not be very healthy because systematically denying them causes anxiety and this imbalance can turn into an eating disorder.

Spinach and green leaves

Spinach and green leafy vegetables These are essential in the diet to lose weight. They have high fiber content; Especially soluble fiber which is very beneficial for speeding up intestinal transit. Additionally, it is known for It has the ability to reduce belly fat and boost the digestive system.

Its other advantages: This is a very satisfying food. This quality makes it an ideal ally for diets in which the calorie deficit is important and the feeling of hunger is very high.

Should it be consumed daily?

It is advisable to include it in the diet as much as possible. It can be mixed with other vegetables or consumed in smoothies. But its daily consumption is recommended. A study published by the United States National Library states that Daily consumption of spinach reduces both body fat and weight. People who consume it daily lose 43% more weight than those who do not include it in their diet.

spinach They have more potential than they seem. they can be eaten Sautéed, in salads, add them to scrambled eggs, add them to legume stews, They can also be used to stuff chicken breasts or fish fillets. Another option is to include them Green Smoothies.