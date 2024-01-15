Modernization of the Cuban Post Office. But are the services well organized?

With an interest in improving the working conditions of postmen and increasing efficiency in home mail delivery, the company has acquired a total of 5 electric motors for Santa Clara’s five postal areas.

In addition, 12 electric bicycles are planned for post offices in other municipalities of the province.

According to the Correos de Cuba website, this investment responds to the Villa Clara Post Office’s objective of adopting new technologies and promoting more sustainable practices in transportation.

The implementation of electric vehicles is expected to not only speed up mail delivery but also contribute to reducing the environmental impact of postal operations.

This initiative follows the example of other Correos de Cuba companies that have also invested in expanding their transportation fleets with electric vehicles. This approach is anticipated to be gradually extended to the rest of the Business Group, representing significant progress towards a more efficient and environmentally friendly postal system.

However, customer complaints don’t stop. Correos de Cuba is one of the entities that generates the greatest number of dissatisfactions and irritations among users of its services. Fundamentally, there are many people who complain about the long wait for delivery of packages coming from abroad. And cases of theft and robbery of postal packages are also not strange.