The new agreement will facilitate legalization and other civil registry services

Cuban TV Information System journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso shares encouraging news about the procedures for Spain in Cuba.

According to Advertisement Facebook, the Cuban Ministry of Justice and Spain’s College of Administrative Managers have signed a cooperation agreement that covers several aspects.

Firstly, Ministry of Justice entities will be provided with computer equipment to improve service to the public.

The reporter said a scanner has already been sent to Cuba that will accelerate the digitization of civil status registry books, which are most in demand in the country.

Furthermore, the agreement offers the possibility for Cuban jurists to attend preparation and training courses in Spain. They will also have access to credentials to access the courses electronically.

According to the information provided, a notable aspect of the agreement is the future possibility that Cuban citizens can process document legalization services through specialized law firms in collaboration with administrative managers in Madrid.

This could reduce demand for the service, which has increased due to the Democratic Memory Law, at Spain’s Consulate General in Havana, he said.

Last December, the Cuban journalist himself denied rumors of the closure of the document legalization process at MINREX as of December 15. Through his Facebook profile, Alonso clarified that, according to DACRE, the information was false and that the Legalization Department would continue its services throughout the month, except for holidays.

Furthermore, Alonso acknowledged that the demand for legalization continues to exceed the department’s capabilities. However, he assured that in recent months they have worked to move forward the pending processes and provide as many services as possible in their offices.



