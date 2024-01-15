Jessica Chastain won’t talk to her co-workers on the set of her latest movie

Pierce Brosnan pleaded guilty to walking too close to dangerous geothermal pools.

Two months ago, the 70-year-old former James Bond actor pleaded not guilty in November to trespassing at hot springs in Yellowstone National Park, where acid rising from the soil can reach boiling temperatures.

A Wyoming judge accepted the actor’s plea and ordered him to pay a fine of more than $1,500 for the crime.

Pierce admitted this week to violating federal rules restricting pedestrian traffic near Mammoth Terrace Hot Springs.

A second count charging him with ignoring zone closure signs was dropped as part of his plea.

Both crimes are considered “minor misdemeanors.”

Federal regulations state that visitors to national parks must stay on designated walking trails and exiting the parkway can result in up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Yellowstone is visited by millions of people each year and at least 22 people have died from burns caused by the park’s waterfalls and geysers.

A photo of Pierce in the famous park was posted on an Instagram account, mocking Yellowstone’s careless tourists.

It showed the actor posing near icy waterfalls wearing sunglasses and a hat.

At the time of the crime, Pierce was living in the area shooting a new film.