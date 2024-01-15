Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Tom Cruise no longer have smartphones

It could be that the latest trend in smartphones is that they no longer have them.

Disconnection: The real luxury of the stars?

According to the verge, the testimonies of stars who have just parted ways with their smartphones are multiplying. Tom Cruise, Elton John, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michael Cera, George Clooney… all have decided to voluntarily step aside. Ed Sheeran has been taking this decision for some time. Since 2015, the British singer has given up his smartphone, explaining that he constantly feels overwhelmed: “I was really overwhelmed and unhappy with a phone. “I got rid of it and it was as if the curtain had been lifted.” Even though he has not completely isolated himself from the world as he continues to manage his emails on his computer. “I deal with ten of them at once and turn off, then I don’t think about it, I go back to my normal life.”

In a similar move, Justin Bieber replaced his iPhone with an iPad, limiting the number of people who can contact him directly. For them, this decision is synonymous with better management of their time and concentration. It’s definitely easier to break away from the smartphone if you have a team to manage your schedule. But there are some lessons to be learned from these new advocacy practices slow web,

restore space and friction

Everyone has their own way, but complete disconnection is not the only solution. Many people opt for a tablet: then we keep only the essentials on the smartphone and leave social networks, games and other applications on the tablet. This reduces the risk of being tempted by unwanted notifications or opening TikTok to waste time.

It is also possible to return to the Internet of the 2000s. Remember when you had to sit in front of a computer to browse? This is the idea that Christopher Nolan defends: “I get distracted easily, it’s better for me not to have access to the Internet every time I’m bored.” Finally, disconnecting can respond to two precautions: the smartphone must not remain within reach and we must reintroduce “friction”.