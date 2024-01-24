Kanye West: Is His Marriage to Bianca Sensori a Simple Arrangement?

This is the question that is troubling internet users… Did Kanye West fix his marriage with the beautiful Bianca Sensori?

Kanye West’s relationship keeps getting talked about… Many wonder if his marriage to Bianca Sensori won’t be a simple arrangement… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A relationship that gets people talking

When Kanye West got Bianca’s support, his life changed. But this relationship soon became the talk of the town, because they rushed things… in fact, they Married in January 2023,

Our colleagues from “Daily Mail” shared the marriage certificate they were trying to hide. So they got married in Palo Alto, California. Kanye West and his wife live on the wyoming farm,

A close friend further revealed that he is very discreet now, “You have been a megastar for two decades. Her first marriage was to a man who was in front of the camera almost all the time. ,

“Bianca and him have completely different approaches. They’re very private,” said a close friend of the artist, who may also release an album. , Yes, but the question arises whether Kanye West likesshe is actually his wifeAnd vice versa?

According to sources this couple got together agree to a contract Before saying yes. But Bianca Sensori has no right to talk about this. Media claims he has to go through this strict diet,

Because Kanye West wants to see her with the body he wants. i.e. that also checks her outfit, According to rumors, the beautiful brunette feels “alone” in her marriage. Medium Inbal Honigmann explains:

“Kanye West and his beautiful wife are currently facing personal stress. Bianca received the tarot card 5 of Swords. This means that she feels alone. Like he had no one to talk to.”

Kanye West shares a video of him driving with Bianca and listening to Paris Texas pic.twitter.com/mULhLKFeQ1 – For your entertainment (@fyetertainment) 22 January 2024

Any arrangement between Kanye West and Bianca?

This pair is not unanimous. because there are so many people like that think they don’t love each other, According to one of the medium cited above, the union of Kanye West and Bianca is not a “love story”, but a “business arrangement”.

Inbal Honigmann told our colleagues at The Mirror that the couple’s relationship is not that great. , Bianca may feel like she’s packing too much into her days right now. But he is not sure that this will benefit him. ,

“This refers to her marriage, which she considers hard work. , On the other hand, he says that Kanye West has Always ” Fiery soul.,

“This means that Kanye never gets tired, because he is sure of the correctness of his path. Their investment in the relationship is time and effort. But, no feelings. ,

This medium then produced a Pro-Type 6 of Pentacles card. , This is a business card nicknamed ‘The Success Card’. The relationship between two individuals is a business arrangement, not a romantic love story. ,

One thing is certain that this relationship will continueNaked to talk to people!