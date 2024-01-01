Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads a group of 18 players who will go to salary arbitration

NEW YORK — Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is among a group of 18 players whose salary arbitration hearings begin Tuesday and run through Feb. 16 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Dominican slugger asked for $19.9 million, but the Blue Jays offered him $18.05. If the case is not resolved, it could be the highest salary amount awarded in arbitration, win or lose, surpassing the $14 million Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez received last year.
A total of 198 players became eligible for arbitration after the November deadline to offer contracts through 2024, and most reached agreements on January 11, when teams and players exchanged salaries. The largest contract was for $31 million and one year between Juan Soto and the New York Yankees, who acquired the Dominican outfielder from San Diego last month.
Those who did not agree would be heard before a panel made up of three people.
Cuba’s Edolis Garcia and Texas have the largest difference, 1.9 million. The outfielder asked for 6.9 million and the World Series champion responded with 5 million.
Others who have resorted to arbitration are Venezuelan second baseman Luis Arraez, Honduran infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubón and Colombian outfielder Harold Ramírez.
arrays He asked the Marlins for 12 million from Miami, who responded by offering him 10.6 million. Arraez is coming off a season in which he became just the second player in the modern era to win batting titles in both leagues.
Dubon raised 3.5 million against the 3 million offered by the Houston Astros.
Ramirez wants 4.3 million versus 3.8 million from the Tampa Bay Rays. Ramirez will try to win his case for the second year in a row.
The Los Angeles Angels also have Venezuelan left-hander Jose Suarez. They asked for $1.35 million instead of $925,000).
The teams have won a majority of decisions over the past four years, 13–6 through 2023. His numbers are 347–257 among players since the beginning of arbitration in 1974.
