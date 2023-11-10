Healthy Diet: Healthy Eating Recommendations for Stable Weight – Health

It matters not just what we eat, but also how we eat it., If we eat in a hurry or delay dinner time, the benefits of a balanced and nutritious diet are lost. The first thing to take care of the body is to take care of the place, time and manner of eating food.

Eating in front of a computer screen is worse than a bad habit. “It is a barbarity”. Antonio Villarino, professor of nutrition at the Complutense University of Madrid and president of the Spanish Society of Dietetics and Food Sciences (SEDCA), describes it this way. “Eating while doing something else is stressful and highly inappropriate”, Here are guidelines for what should be done:

generous breakfast



To start the morning with energy, There’s nothing better than a good breakfast that includes more than just coffee. We have to fill the tank, which is difficult to do if we eat like birds. Food amounts should be enough to cover 30% of total daily calories — including mid-morning intake — as Villarino indicates.

The ideal time to have breakfast is between 7:30 and 9 am, “The logical thing to do is to do it about 20 minutes after waking up,” the professor said. Of course: take your time to prepare it, chew well and don’t rush.

For all those who have become accustomed to skipping breakfast, Villarino warns: “This habit can cause hypoglycemia and dizziness. “It is especially dangerous in children and youth.” This affects women a lot.

Lunch and dinner: the later, the worse



We should not eat food after two o’clock. Villarino is clear: three o’clock is too late “Because we are on schedule, breakfast is late at seven and thus we are forced to eat dinner at ten”, eating dinner This is an inappropriate time for.

Going to bed on a full stomach is very harmful for digestion. Nine o’clock is the best time to have dinner. “That way we can go to bed at 11 o’clock.”Villarino explains.

You should try to eat dinner early.

Location matters too



Dining rooms with too much noise are distracting and uncomfortable. “We should eat in a quiet and airy environment, where there is no external invasion of the individual, both in terms of noise and activity.”

Eating in front of the television or glued to the computer screen is also not a smart option, especially if we are working while eating. You have to take the stress off the table.

Don’t go overboard with the quantity.



We are addicted to excessively big dishes, which results in harm to our health. “It’s a marketing question. There is a tendency to over-present the food in restaurants and we also have a culture of two cuisines so that there is no mixing of tastes. Overall, there are usually a lot of calories,” the professor explained.

Villarino defends the culture of two dishes, as long as both are well complemented and the quantity is sufficient. “The first should have great hydrocarbon support and be warmer in tone. The protein contribution comes later,” he explained.

Huge hunger? in the bay



“Eating when you’re very hungry is an example of what not to do,” the professor said. To guarantee that we are eating the right and required amount of food, we have to stop the increasing hunger.

“We always recommend six doses a day – five for type 1 diabetics.” A mid-morning snack could be a piece of fruit with coffee or infusions. No fleas at the bar: “This indicates you had a bad breakfast.” It would be better if the breakfast is light. “Chocolate with churros can hit like a brick in the stomach,” Villarino explained.

I’m so hungry I could eat a hippopotamus. bad signal. An example: If we eat dinner at five in the afternoon, we arrive at the table with such low blood sugar and so hungry that we overeat. “Excess energy can lead to obesity,” Villarino said. Bad habits like eating food at wrong time cause problems in metabolic changes.

Taking care of your appetite and eating food in small portions is ideal for body health.

“The graves are full of sumptuous dinners”



At least, that’s what happened in the past. According to Villarino, this saying is a popular explanation for acute pancreatitis. If we go to sleep early after a heavy meal, there may be problems with digestion.

“A malfunctioning biochemical process causes intestinal enzymes to build up in the pancreas where they shouldn’t, and attack it,” explains the professor. This is one of the causes of pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas, a pathology that is no longer usually fatal.

no hurries

Time taken to eat: Minimum 25 minutes. “You need to take time to eat your food quietly, chew thoroughly, and drink slowly so the passage of food can be more fluid,” Villarino advises.

By eating food quickly, we are saved from measuring its quantity. “If you’re hungry you don’t have time to think. You chew a little, you swallow like a turkey.” The result is poor digestion.

eat everything



Making one bun in a year will not cause any harm, but eating one bun in a day can cause harm. According to Villarino, “We should not skip any meal. It’s not about making huge sacrifices of food in this valley of tears.” Of course, ”you have to try to control it,” especially the intake of soluble sugars from soft drinks. We should not forget water also. “We drink very little,” cautions Villarino.

Healthy eating patterns are closer than we think: the Mediterranean diet is balanced and rich in nutrients. Unfortunately, our young university students do not always know how to take advantage of its benefits.

“Their adherence to the Mediterranean diet is only 53%. When there’s a game, they bring home pizza for us. It would be nice if they brought us lettuce, some peas or some chard,” Villarino concluded.

efe