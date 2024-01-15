Kanye West went shopping at Decathlon in Paris and got a very stylish look

It’s almost unbelievable to believe and yet the pictures speak for themselves. Currently in Paris for Fashion Week, Kanye West made headlines once again during an outing on the streets of the capital with his partner Bianca Sensori in a total look signed by a French brand. And not just any one! If we tell you “in good condition”, you obviously tell us Decathlon! And it’s actually in the cycling section of the French favorite sports clothing brand that it seems Ye has found what he was looking for.

If the rapper is generally more of a customer of designer items, inside he is one of those who is able to appreciate and, above all, recognize the fashion potential of some items that are always at first glance in decadence. Doesn’t look good. Proof with this set of brands BTWIN Which will cost no more than 135 euros for that which is composed of a waterproof windbreaker and cycling pants in black technical fabric, designed to be worn at night, as suggested by the large reflective stripes that decorate these two pieces. Has gone. As far as accessories go, Ye chose cycling gloves purchased at Decathlon and wore his beloved black balaclava, which he never leaves.

July did it first 😏 https://t.co/LhJBFZFrRM – Decathlon (@decathlon) 29 February 2024

Decathlon and rappers, a great love story

Before them, other public figures had already caused a stir by appearing wearing Decathlon clothing, as the brand’s CM did well to point out on X (formerly Twitter). “Juul said it first”, he reacted with humor to the famous Quechua jacket that has become almost inseparable from the Marseille rapper. In December 2022, there was another British rapper on the red carpet of the Fashion Awards, this time in the form of Central C, who appeared with a Quechua hiking jacket found at Decathlon. What if this was ultimately the most hyped shopping destination?

