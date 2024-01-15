Vélez blames Rojas for Nacional’s elimination

The famous analyst criticized the goalkeeper for errors in the opponent’s goals.

suffered painful elimination national athletic of Libertadores Cup. The Purslane team was defeated against Attanasio Girardot. National Club And bid goodbye to the tournament in the second qualifying stage. The opponent’s goals resulted from two goalkeeper errors santiago rojas Whose competition was tough which earned him praise and admiration from his own fans. In the first goal, the goalkeeper made a misstep and this gave Juan Alfaro the opportunity to put the ball past the goalkeeper’s post from a free kick. For his part, in the second Rojas tried to catch the ball after the first corner kick, but the ball eluded him and this led to Rodrigo Arévalo scoring the second.

In the third the goalkeeper could do nothing, as one of his teammates had committed a penalty and Facundo Velazco had dodged it from twelve steps.

In this background, Carlos Antonio Vélez strongly criticized the Paraguayan goalkeeper and blamed him for the team’s elimination.

“A question… who is the Atlético Nacional goalkeeper playing for? Insurance is not for those who pay you. “The three goals, and from there and from here, were scored by ourselves,” the journalist said in his X account.

But he didn’t stop there as he also blamed the rest of the players and highlighted that they played for the opponent throughout the match.

“And wasn’t it that just getting Bodmer out would fix everything? It is unusual that they throw a thousand crosses and frontal balls at the Paraguayan team when they are in better position in the air. He played for them all the time. The truth is that these national players are under football suspicion. “It seems they “play” to deepen the mess and not to resolve it, unless they are so discreet and limited,” he said.

Source link