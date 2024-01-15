Kidnapped Russian citizen Maria Rigovich found alive on Tamaulipas highway

Possible rescue of missing Russian woman, photo: x

Tamaulipas State Attorney General’s Office has managed to locate Maria RigovichA 23-year-old Russian national, who was reported missing since last Thursday. The girl was found alive in the operation conducted in Reynosa, tamaulipasby agents of Special Unit to Combat Kidnapping Of the Prosecutor’s Office. This rescue occurs after the intervention and communication of Russian Embassy in Mexico With state authorities.

The search and rescue of Rigovich represents a remarkable example of the effectiveness and speed with which Tamaulipas authorities responded to international calls for help. This success is attributed to the deployment and strategies implemented by the agents specialized in Abduction and disappearances, is an area that has been strongly focused on by the authorities given the complex security situation in different parts of the state.

According to reports, the young Russian woman does not have any serious health conditions, a positive result that reiterates the importance of immediate action in these cases.

It is important to highlight inter-institutional cooperation and its role Russian Embassy In this case, evidence of diplomatic relations and cooperation between Mexico and other countries in matters of safety and security of citizens plays an important role.

Details regarding the circumstances of Rigovich’s disappearance and those detained in connection with the case are still awaited. The Russian community in Mexico and Maria’s relatives have expressed their relief and gratitude to Mexican authorities for the favorable outcome.

This case highlights the problem of disappearances Mexico, but it also demonstrates the response capability of security forces to situations involving foreign nationals. The Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office has not yet offered a press conference detailing the operation, but is expected to provide more information about this operational accomplishment in the coming days.

a woman Russian Was Abduction In Mexico during a trip Monterey, new lionTo Reynosa, tamaulipas, Before losing contact with her husband last Thursday, the victim had sent a message indicating she was being followed Signal, Russian Embassy in Mexico The incident was reported on Saturday after going missing.

The woman, identified in Russian media reports, expressed her concern and love for her husband, Alexeyin a message through WhatsAppWarning about cartel harassment.

,The cartel is following us. I’m writing this in case I die. i love you so much, you are so amazing” was the content of the message sent before all communications with him were interrupted.

The situation has raised deep concerns about security on the route between Monterrey and Reynosa, which is known for its criminal activity.

