Latest news after Russian war in Ukraine and Navalny’s death, live

The Kremlin has rejected Yulia Navalnaya’s allegation that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the death of her husband Alexei Navalny, calling it “absolutely baseless” and “rude.”

Russia’s biggest opposition leader Navalny died in prison on Friday. A few days later, Navalnya posted a video message saying, “Vladimir Putin killed my husband.”

CNN asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to comment on his statement during a call with reporters on Tuesday.

“No, we leave it without comment,” he said.

Peskov said, “Of course, these are absolutely baseless and crude accusations against the head of the Russian state. But since Navalnaya became a widow just a few days ago, I will refrain from commenting.”

CNN also asked Peskov to comment on Navalnya’s comments that her husband’s body has not been returned to his family because “they are waiting for Putin’s next ‘Novichok’ to disappear.”

Peskov responded: “This is nothing more than unfounded allegations.”

“To be honest, I am not familiar with this speech, but if it contains such words then it is nothing more than baseless allegations,” he said.

Peskov said, “Because they are not connected with anything, they are not confirmed by anything. In this case, only for moral reasons, I cannot give these words as much importance as they should. “

Remember: Novichok is a poison that was used against Navalny in August 2020. CNN and Bellingcat investigations later found that a Russian intelligence service squad had poisoned his underwear.

When asked separately whether Putin had watched Navalnya’s video speech, Peskov said, no.