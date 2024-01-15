Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch get a lot of love for the MCU movie they were bashed for

Last year was the worst for the MCU, as a film in the franchise flopped at the box office, something that had never happened before in its history. But when it comes to movies that aren’t loved by audiences, projects like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness I also remember a film which was released last year.

The film, which starred Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, was not as well received by fans of the franchise, despite performing well at the box office. But now, it seems that sentiments have changed, as more fans have come forward to defend the film and claim that it was much better than how people remember it.

Fans defend Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As they say, it is hard to satisfy everyone, which is evident in the entertainment industry where audiences have different tastes and preferences. In the superhero realm, the biggest name at the moment is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has some of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Yet serving fans is no easy task, which the franchise had to learn the hard way when many of its films began underperforming at the box office with each subsequent film. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film, starring Elizabeth Olsen, did not receive the response Marvel Studios expected, at least on a critical scale, although it performed quite well on the commercial front, grossing $955 million at the box office. But now, fans who have had a chance to watch the film again or have decided to give their opinion on the film have claimed that it was not as bad as most people had claimed.

Multiverse of Madness is easily one of the best and most underrated movies in the entire MCU, and it can’t be praised enough. It’s sad in hindsight how much of it was initially missed, when it’s clear that Sam Raimi and everyone involved were extremely passionate about the story and… pic.twitter.com/YUI9KBRfty – Jacob. (@jtimsuggs) 18 February 2024

Many also claim that the negative reviews left for the film made everyone else’s preconceived notions about it negative, which stayed with them even when watching the film in theaters, creating a negative bias for most audiences.

And now, fans on the internet have conflicting opinions about how the movie was and whether it was actually bad or just misunderstood.

What do fans have to say about this?

With so many conflicting opinions coming out here and there, fans are bound to be divided over the film’s critical performance and its contribution to the franchise.

Dr. Strange’s Mom was a transvestite. – Nate Tersigni 🇺🇸 (@Nerdakles) 18 February 2024

Agreed – Angel (@AngelD755) 19 February 2024

I agree wholeheartedly!! 🔥This is easily one of my top MCU movies. – Max Mediaverse (@MediaverseCU) 19 February 2024

There’s definitely a lot of passion here. I really felt like it when they fired the director, hired a new director three months before the filming start date, and removed the film’s original villain and replaced it with a studio-mandated TV tie-in. Gave. pic.twitter.com/Zru2H6zjeM – Enlightened Partisan (@jonofathens) 19 February 2024

I think it’s definitely underrated. Yes, Wanda stepped back. She was corrupted by the Darkhold. People sometimes lose their way. But overall, it was a fun movie and I liked the horror elements. – Guy Randy _ Gay Erotica for Kindle (@GuyRandy_Author) 19 February 2024

The best way to make up your mind about whether a movie is a bomb or a failure is to give it a second chance and watch the movie in its entirety again.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Streaming on Disney+.