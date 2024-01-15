Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch get a lot of love for the MCU movie they were bashed for

Last year was the worst for the MCU, as a film in the franchise flopped at the box office, something that had never happened before in its history. But when it comes to movies that aren’t loved by audiences, projects like Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness I also remember a film which was released last year.

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
benedict cumberbatch in a scene Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The film, which starred Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, was not as well received by fans of the franchise, despite performing well at the box office. But now, it seems that sentiments have changed, as more fans have come forward to defend the film and claim that it was much better than how people remember it.

Fans defend Benedict Cumberbatch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
from still Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

As they say, it is hard to satisfy everyone, which is evident in the entertainment industry where audiences have different tastes and preferences. In the superhero realm, the biggest name at the moment is the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has some of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Yet serving fans is no easy task, which the franchise had to learn the hard way when many of its films began underperforming at the box office with each subsequent film. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The film, starring Elizabeth Olsen, did not receive the response Marvel Studios expected, at least on a critical scale, although it performed quite well on the commercial front, grossing $955 million at the box office. But now, fans who have had a chance to watch the film again or have decided to give their opinion on the film have claimed that it was not as bad as most people had claimed.

Many also claim that the negative reviews left for the film made everyone else’s preconceived notions about it negative, which stayed with them even when watching the film in theaters, creating a negative bias for most audiences.

And now, fans on the internet have conflicting opinions about how the movie was and whether it was actually bad or just misunderstood.

What do fans have to say about this?

Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

With so many conflicting opinions coming out here and there, fans are bound to be divided over the film’s critical performance and its contribution to the franchise.

The best way to make up your mind about whether a movie is a bomb or a failure is to give it a second chance and watch the movie in its entirety again.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Streaming on Disney+.



