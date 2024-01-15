German football legend Andreas Brehm passes away

andreas brehmehero of germany From the World Cup final in Rome in 1990 and former player of Bayern, Inter, Kaiserslautern and Real ZaragozaDied unexpectedly of a heart attack at the age of 63, his family confirmed after press reports about it circulated.

,It is with great sadness that I, on behalf of my family, announce that my colleague Andreas Brehme died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest. We request that our personal space be respected during these difficult times” says a statement from his partner Suzanne Schaefer.

The goal that gave Germany victory over Argentina from a penalty in 1990 is one of the signs that identified Brehme as a player.

Brehme He usually played as a left back. -At the end of his career he also played a role as a liberal- And his free kick with his left foot was scaryBut, in the 1990 penalty, he decided to shoot with his right foot and it was a goal.

The decision was due to the fact that Brehme – who was ambidextrous – had suffered a blow to his left leg, despite which he took the penalty which Lothar Matthäus did not want to take, claiming that he did not feel safe because he had to do so. He had to change his shoes and wear the same ones he usually only wore during training.

The second taker was Rudi Völler, who received the foul that led to the penalty, and coach Franz Beckenbauer believed that whoever received the foul should never have taken a penalty.

At club level, Brehme was German champion in 1987 with Bayern and in 1998 with Kaiserslautern. Additionally, he won the German Cup with Kaiserslautern in 1996 and the UEFA Cup with Inter in 1961.

The title of German champion with Kaiserslautern is particularly valuable because the team achieved it under the leadership of Otto Rehhagel, after being promoted and spending a season in the second division, the same year in which it won the German Cup. ,

On the day of relegation, Brehm was asked if he would move to second place with Kaiserslautern and he gave an answer which marked the decision of many of his other teammates and was key to achieving direct promotion again: “Together we The car has been parked in the mud and together we will take it out.”

He played 86 matches with the national team and scored eight goals. In 1990 he was one of Germany’s key players, not only for his goal in the final against Argentina. Already in 1986 he was in the final, also against Argentina, and scored an important goal from a free kick in the semi-final against France.

Last January, following the death of Franz Beckenbauer, who was his coach on the national team, Brehme said he believed Kaiser would “form a magic triangle in heaven with Pelé and Maradona.”

Brehme also tried his hand as a coach, but was never able to come close to the successes he achieved as a player.

