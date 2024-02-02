Léa Seydoux: “Abdelatif Kechiche needs chaos for film”

The actress of La Vie d’Adèle mentioned solidarity with her film partner, Adèle Exarchopoulos, with whom she shared a real “suffering”.

on display in Animal Of bertrand bonello and so on Dune: Part 2, Léa Seydoux crossed the path of pierre lescure For its flagship show France.TV. In the latest issue of good sign, the actress focused on the attitudes of directors and the sometimes harmful atmosphere that can reign on a film set. “Someone needs it.”chaos“, according to her. This way, she can quickly relate to her experience on set adele’s life Ofabellatif kechiche,

,There are directors who need to create chaos. They want a chaotic environment. I’m thinking of one film in particular, Abdellatif Kechiche’s film, adele’s life, Filming him required chaos, once I understood this, it became easier to accept. You need to know how to protect yourself. For these reasons it is also a difficult task, you have to know how to navigate between the temperaments of each person.“, believes the actress.

“Abdelatif Kechiche, it takes anarchy to change him.” For #good signLéa Seydoux returned to the grueling filming of “La Vie d’Adele”, released in 2013 and awarded the Palme d’Or. pic.twitter.com/VXBdfjyq4e – France.tv Cinema (@francetvcinema) 28 January 2024

This is without any malice Léa Seydoux But it rains”chaos“Set up by the filmmaker. Here’s the rest of the exchange.

pierre lescure ,Do you think this kind of shooting can’t be done today?,

Léa Seydoux ,I hope so and at the same time it was very special. It wasn’t just a negative experience. In this suffering (because it was very painful) I was already with Adele, the fact that there were two of us, we were very united in our suffering, but I think this is also something that taught a lot . It changed me completely, it became part of me. I managed to turn the negative aspect into a positive. I didn’t let it destroy me, on the contrary I told myself that it would give me more strength.,

Always in a relativistic spirit, Léa Seydoux Still claims the suffering shared with her ally, her companion, Adele Exarchopoulos, The togetherness between the two actresses softened the rigors of this ordeal conducted by a demanding filmmaker.

In September 2013, Adele Exarchopoulos already mentioned in First ,an extraordinary shoot,

,We say things that bother us, we tell people it was hard because it’s obvious, but now we laugh about it. The worst part was that some days Abdel was an angel. he is a good person. It is its complexity that is frightening, frightening, difficult to understand and accept. He is the first victim on this film. We never talk about it, but he sacrificed a lot for it adele’s life And, somewhere, he expects others to return the favor. It was just an extraordinary, timeless shoot.,

The Kechiche scam reached its peak in 2017 after the release of mektoub my love, A witness reportedly present on the film set said free afternoon Behind the scenes: “The director repeated the nightclub scenes for hours and hours, leaving all the actors exhausted and filming continued very late into the night.,

Léa Seydoux It seems that he has overcome this difficulty. Ten years after the great success of adele’s lifeHe will face giant insects in the second part of dune, who will come out On 28 February 2024. Here is its trailer:

Isabelle Adjani admits she was traumatized by her role in Positions for a long time