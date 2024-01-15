LeBron James was out of the Lakers

After an amazing weekend in the National Basketball League (NBA), the excitement and action on the hardwood resumes this Thursday, February 22, 2024. Lebron James He received bad news and will not be available to see minutes on the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will meet in San Francisco in another interesting Western Conference game. Without a doubt, it is one of the most relevant meetings because of its meaning. Lebron James And Stephen Curry is currently in this game.

You may also be interested in: Jordan style: Victor Wembanyama shows excellent blocking in NBA

The announcement was made by Shams Charania, reporter for The Athletic. negative scoop About the Ohio native player. On the night of Wednesday, February 21 this year, the NBA insider published information on its social network X.

LeBron James will not play against the Golden State Warriors

It was confirmed that the Los Angeles Lakers leader would not participate in the game due to his ankle injury. For the second consecutive commitment, the Californian quintet will not be performing in a North American context.

It is worth mentioning that in the last NBA season, Lebron James Always maintains “game time decision” status. The reason for this is stiffness in his back and now his ankle. Nevertheless, before each game it is known whether the player will be fit to face his team commitment or not.

You may be interested in: Masterful: Damian Lillard converts the famous triple in the All Star Game NBA

Similarly, his teammate Anthony Davis is also in GTD and may not be in the team to compete golden state warriorsThis is one of the glory days of the NBA. James and Davis are both indispensable Los Angeles LakersBoth basketball players are pioneers of aggressive play.

Lebron James, is in the race to reach 40 thousand points in the NBA. There are plenty of games left in the current campaign schedule so he will have a chance to achieve this, but if the ankle problem persists it will hinder his continued performances on the court.

In this crop, james He is averaging 34.9 minutes on the court per game with 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Additionally, he has recorded an exceptional 52% field goal effectiveness.