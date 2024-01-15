FDA warns against using smart devices like watches and rings to measure blood sugar

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned this Wednesday about the risks of using smart watches and rings that claim to measure blood sugar levels without pricking the skin.

The FDA notes that it has not approved or approved any smartwatch or smart ring that is intended to measure blood sugar levels on their own. The agency warns that use of these devices can lead to inaccurate measurements of blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, and errors in diabetes management that could be fatal.

“If your health care depends on accurate blood glucose measurement, talk to your health care provider about the appropriate FDA-cleared device for your needs,” the FDA said in a statement.

These unauthorized devices differ from smartwatch apps that display data from FDA-approved continuous glucose monitoring devices that pierce the skin.

The FDA did not name specific brands, but said the sellers of these unauthorized smart watches and rings were using “non-invasive techniques” to measure blood sugar without requiring people to prick their fingers or pierce their skin. Do advertising. Although these devices do not directly test blood sugar levels, the agency has urged consumers to avoid purchasing them for this purpose.

The FDA also advised healthcare providers to discuss the risks of using unauthorized devices to measure blood sugar with their patients and help them select an approved device appropriate for their needs.

“The agency is working to ensure that manufacturers, distributors, and sellers do not illegally market unauthorized smart watches or smart rings that claim to measure blood sugar levels,” the FDA said in the statement.

Consumers can report any adverse events or problems with inaccurate blood glucose measurements when using unauthorized smart watches or smart rings through the FDA MedWatch voluntary reporting form.