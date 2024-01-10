Link to Environment » Blog Archive » Mental health and medical education in extreme areas will mark the meeting of medical schools in Magallanes

-UMAG will be the host of this national meeting to be held on 15 and 16 January. -The session, which will bring together the universities affiliated with ASOPHAMEC, will also feature presentations and discussions about the management and main challenges in training doctors in the country.

On the premises of the Rectorate building of the University of Magallanes (UMAG), this coming Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16, 2024 it is the meeting of 21 Deans and Directors of Faculties and Schools of Medicine in the country that brings together, from Arica to Magallanes Until, Association of Medical Faculties of Chile, ASOFAMECH.

This session will have topics as the central axis of dialogue Mental health in university education; Experiences and main challenges of Medical courses in extreme areas. This was told by the director of UMAG School of Medicine. Dr. Mario Mayanz Sesato, Who will host this double-day work on medical education in Chile?

According to the academic, it is very relevant that the region and, in particular, UMAG receive a meeting of this magnitude, as it is a sign of support for the medical educational project in Magallanes, and the same university school created for 2014. , the southernmost part of Chile. Furthermore, he highlighted that it is an opportunity to share analysis and ideas on other topics of interest in the field, such as research in medical education and teaching innovation in medicine.

Program

On Monday the 15th the day begins at 9:00am with presentations “Towards a comprehensive concept of mental health and its challenges in the training of health professionals” in charge of Dr. Mario Valdivia Peralta from the University of Concepcion (UdeC); And “Mental health and positive development in Chilean university students” led by Dr. Ana Barrera Herrera from the Catholic University of Temuco and researcher at the Imhe Millennium Nucleus.

Morning program continues the topic “Construction of medical schools in Arica and Magallanes. Problems and solutions in its creation and development” through the exhibitions of Dr. Andrea LarzabalDean of Medicine and Director of the UMAG School of Medicine at the University of Tarapacá, Dr. Mario Mayanj.

Meanwhile, during the afternoon, ASOFAMECH is expected to announce the results of research project competitions promoted and other presentations related to medical training experiences in universities. The following day, and at the conclusion, ASOFAMECH’s Council of Deans will be held, where the individual annual reports of each of its executive units will be announced.