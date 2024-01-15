Los Angeles Dodgers sign former Milwaukee Brewers reliever

The following season begins to end and with it we give birth to a new campaign major League Baseball, like the franchise los angeles dodgersContinue your hard work to strengthen the team without any failure.

such as additions shohei ohtani And yoshinobu yamamotoHe shook up the major league market and made this team one of the strongest candidates for 2024.

Now, the goal is to continue to bridge those gaps and that’s why, during this February 16th, los angeles dodgers They added another piece to their extensive and valuable bullpen.

Justin Wilson strengthens the Los Angeles Dodgers

robert murraythrough this social networksposted that via sources familiar with this environment, it was announced that free agent reliever Justin WilsonMinor league agreement reached with team of dodgers And an invitation to spring training. Similarly, they were waiting for the player’s physical examination to be completed.

It is to be noted that the left-hander made his last participation in 2022 cincinnati redsWhere he only saw action in five games, leaving a PCL of 2.45.

On November 6 of that year, he elected free agency To be signed on February 18, 2023 milwaukee brewers, However, luck was not on his side and he had to undergo surgery after an injury (latissimus dorsi strain). tommy john,

By November 2, 2023, he decided to try his luck again free agency today ending its agreement with los angeles dodgers,

The only thing left to do is wait for more details, such as the value of your contract. Justin Wilson, will be added as another piece of experience to the team. His satisfactory recovery will also set his path for this season.