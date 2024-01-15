Luis Chavez shines with great goal in Dinamo Moscow’s win against Azmat

Master of great goals. As is tradition with Aztec players, luis chavez He excelled again this Saturday with a highly composed goal in a 2-0 win Moscow Dynamo About that ajmat In Premier League Of Russia,

addicted to achieving annotation very handsome, midfielder mexican He took the ball on the outside of the zone, eluded a defender, and hit it hard to put it in. angle On the left side above the opponent’s goal, impossible for the goalkeeper to shoot.

with so much Chavezwhich unleashed the madness of thousands of fans dynamo Took lead on the scoreboard in the 39th minute and took control of the game.

Chávez started as a starter Lev Yashin Stadium And played 90 minutes of the match with his team, standing out as one of the best players in the game, thus cementing himself as one of the coach’s immovable pieces. Marcel Licca,

​Later, at minute 62, Konstantin Tyukavin He was in charge of increasing the locals’ advantage and putting the final figures on the scoreboard, when the visitors were already playing with a man less due to the expulsion at the end of the first half. jevgeny haryn,

How is Dinamo Moscow performing in the Russian Premier League?

It was only the capital’s second game in the Russian competition after a long time. Winter vacation In these latitudes. First dynamo lost 2-1 in the derby locomotive Last week.

With these pair of results, the blue squad of the Russian capital is in third place in the general table with 38 points, one behind Krasnodar give more vertex From St. Petersburg, who will be Dinamo’s next opponent Russian Cup next Wednesday.