Luis Erez guesses his love for his wife on Valentine’s Day

start of games spring training It’s just around the corner. louis erez Is preparing to face the 2024 season in which he will try to win a third consecutive batting crown, his second in the uniform of miami marlinsThe squad he came from Minnesota Twins.

But getting in shape before every busy schedule and concentration opening daysecond baseman of miami marlins Took advantage of 14th February, Valentine’s Day one of two Valentine’s Day And spent time with his wife on this special date.





through your official account instagram social network, louis erez He showed all his love towards you gladys penalverAlso Venezuelan, with whom he married and had three daughters.

“Happy day of love and friendship in my life. I love you. Thank you for always being with me and supporting me.”The Yaracuyan baseball player wrote in a story shared on his personal account @ArraezLuisWho has 178 thousand followers.

Luis Arraez usually brags about his family on social networks

After this he shared a story about his partner. It shows his daughters celebrating the day with gifts given by the reigning batting champion National League.

This is not unusual louis erez Share your happiness through posts on social networks. He did this during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Furthermore, it is common to see him with his family before and after football matches. miami,

One of the last publications he made gladys penalverin which both were He posed with the Caribbean Series champion trophywhich he received sharks of la guerra In this Loan Depot ParkThe stadium in which the 27-year-old player plays.