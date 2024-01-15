manchester united liverpool live

2024-03-16



There are beautiful matches in the FA Cup and this Sunday, March 17 will be no exception, when Manchester United hosts Liverpool At the famous Old Trafford for the quarter-finals (single matches) of the world’s oldest tournament. This will be a new edition of the English classic, with both battling it out to reach the semi-finals. Both the ‘Red Devils’ and the ‘Reds’ will be at their best.

FA Cup: The unexpected second division team that eliminated Wolves and reached the semi-finals to be played at Wembley

They come into this match after beating Everton 2-0 at Old Trafford under Eric ten Hag on matchday 28 of the Premier League. While Klopp’s Liverpool reached the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 after beating Sparta Prague 6–1 (11–2 on aggregate) at Anfield. The last time the ‘Red Devils’ and the ‘Reds’ met was on December 17, 2023, in the 17th matchday of the Premier League, where they were tied 0-0.

What time Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United Vs. Liverpool’s match will be at Old Trafford. The game will start at 9:30 am in Honduras and throughout Central America. While in countries like Peru, Ecuador and Colombia it will be at 10:30 am, in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay, the start of the commitment will be at 12:30 pm.

Kane scores again and Bayern Munich put pressure on Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen: This is how the Bundesliga situation unfolds

Whereas in Venezuela and Bolivia the meeting will be held at 11:30 am. At the same time, in Spain it will happen from 4:30 pm.

Which channel to watch vs Manchester United? Liverpool?

Manchester United Vs. Liverpool will be available to watch on ESPN, Star Plus and Paramount+ signals.

Possible alignment of Manchester United and Liverpool