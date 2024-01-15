How to record video from iPhone front and rear camera at the same time

We show you how you can record video from iPhone using two cameras at the same time

Learn how to record video with two cameras at the same time on iPhone

He iPhone is one of the best smartphones for video recording, offering impeccable results and excellent quality. However, no matter how much power the iPhone claims, They cannot record video from front camera and rear camera at the same timeAt least natively with the camera app.

if you wish To record video from front camera and rear camera at the same time on iPhone you have to use an application, Luckily, there are many good ones available in the App Store.

Best Apps to Record Video from Two iPhone Cameras at the Same Time

It is true that spatial videos recorded by the iPhone are videos recorded from two cameras at the same time, but we cannot see the images that each camera records independently. So, if you want to record video from two iPhone cameras at the same time, You need to download one of these apps,

Instagram

Instagram is an app that you’ll surely have installed on your iPhone and it lets you record video from the front and rear cameras at the same time. the mistake is just this You can only record for 30 seconds continuously Since this is a task for stories. All you have to do is:

Open Instagram and swipe right. Tap on the arrow that appears in the left area. Now tap on Dual. By tapping in the bottom right you can change which camera appears larger and which appears smaller. Press and hold the button to record. When you’re done, tap the three dots at the top and tap Save.

riding

we are facing one of Best Apps to Record Videos, which will allow you to record video from the iPhone’s front and rear cameras at the same time and more. To do this follow these steps:

Download the RøDE app from the App Store. Allows the app to access the microphone and camera to be able to record video. Allows access to photos when starting recording. Click on DualCam next to the Capture button. Choose mode: Split Screen or PiP. Record your video from front and back camera at the same time.

Filmic Pro Doubletake

An app that also appeared in an Apple presentation and is the most complete app that allows you to do most of the work. On the one hand, you can choose between any of the sensors you have on your iPhone Up to 4 cameras available, Additionally, you can move the small camera frame around the screen as you wish or switch to split view.

Download DoubleTake by Filmic Pro. Allows access to microphone and camera. Now you can start recording from two iPhone cameras at the same time. By tapping on the bottom left you can choose which camera you want to record with.

He iPhone is a great device for recording videos And with these apps you can do it with multiple cameras at the same time. Once you have that, you’ll want to use one of the best apps to edit videos from iPhone so they look perfect.