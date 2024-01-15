Zoe Saldana would like to come back one last time but production is a tough job

Zoe Saldana really wants to come back for a new one star trek but again Star Trek: Unlimited As of 2016, the project has still not entered production.

If Avatar And Avengers: EndgameThe world’s two biggest box office hits (without taking inflation into account), of course, are There are a lot of similarities, one of them is actress Zoe Saldana, who plays a blue-skinned character, Neytiri, in the first, and a green-skinned one, Gamora, in the second. Zoe Saldana, who feels stuck in the franchise, is also a member of the universe star trek,

Since the first Star Trek series debuted in 1966, the science fiction world has evolved significantly and has also shifted towards cinema. In 2009, when ten films had already been released, the franchise was rebooted with a critically titled film star trekDirected by JJ Abrams, starring Saldana as Nyota Uhura, previously played by Nichelle Nichols. after Star Trek Into Darkness And Star Trek: UnlimitedA star trek 4 Should be done, but it is very complicated. Whatever the situation, Zoe Saldana is ready.

Zoe Saldana just wants to come back

A highly anticipated Star Trek 4

star trek 4 Started, then cancelled, given to Quentin Tarantino before leaving as screenwriter, and even given to director SJ Clarkson before leaving the project, and still doesn’t seem to be moving forward. We recently learned this earlier also star trek 4, the saga will return with a new film. Despite the chaos, Zoe Saldana is still interestedAs he told the media comicbook.com ,

“I heard they’re getting ready to make a new movie with a fresh, youthful approach… I don’t know if it’ll be before or after, but they’re still hoping to bring all of us veterans together. Doing one final round. I know it’s hard with all these busy schedules, but working with JJ Abrams and for JJ Abrams and Bad Robot (his production company) has always been a wonderful, wonderful experience for me. It’s been an experience. If I get the opportunity to come back for the last time, I would be very grateful.”

heroes of the new saga

for the moment star trek 4 is still at an impasse and no new director has been found, even though according to Saldana, the project to bring her back is still alive. But before that, That’s why Paramount announced its prequel star trek By JJ Abrams with Toby Haynes (Star Wars: Endor) to direct and Seth Grahame-Smith to write the screenplay.

Speaking of busy schedules, Zoe Saldana will once again play the role of Neytiri avatar 3 by James Cameron, scheduled for release in December 2025.