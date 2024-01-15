Match Summary; Tijuana vs. Santos. Target

Once again he missed his first win to the Xolos of Tijuana, who ultimately appeared won Clausura in 2024, but The match ended in a 2-2 draw with Santos Laguna. At the time of compensation.

things still don’t work This is shown in a painting by Miguel Herrera in 2024 Doesn’t know how to maintain profits And loses them in the last part; This is what happened this Friday at the Caliente Stadium Signed his eighth draw of the tournament,

Xolos and FC Juarez, the only ones who still haven’t won

xolos is Together till fc juarez The only two teams that don’t know how to win In this competition, they are gradually moving away from the possibility of being involved in the play-in battle.

now he was the executioner ronaldo pretoon which The goal was scored in the 94th minute So that Santos Laguna de Ignacio Ambariz can further extend his journey and increase the suffering of the border.

on the field of Caliente Stadium There was a good approximation of both picturesThe Xolos took the lead in the fourth minute with a header from Carlos Gonzalez that went wide of Carlos Acevedo’s goal.

The Lagooners responded And on the 14th minute, Jesús Osejo shot from distance and the ball went past José Antonio Rodríguez.

scoreboard opened and reached the same first part at 27′ Through a long throw-in, Kevin Balanta tried to take a deflection in the area, but ultimately made the assist. aldo lopez, that’s a deal head shot He did not fail against Rodriguez and Scored 1-0 in favor of Santos Laguna,

even with adverse comments The people of Tijuana lay in wait, Charlie Gonzalez He volleyed the ball at 31′, although he put it back Aside,

The locals attacked and finished the first half.Christian Rivera kept the ball on a series of rebounds, hit it straight and a visiting player got in the way and deflected it in in the 39th minute.

second part began With the beat of the drum in favor of Xolos, José Raúl Zúñiga, who had just come on, received the ball in the area, hit the ball with a header so that it hit the crossbar in the 47th minute.

At 51′ the score was 1-1 Corner kick by Efrain Alvarez reaches the ball gonzalezBut the play seemed to be headed for a save by Acevedo in his own goal and the Xolos were able to equalise.

Rivera took another shot at 64′ which was saved by Acevedo. And at 68′, Álvarez fell in the lagoon area with Santiago Núñez in a play that was marked as a penalty. he took the ball riviera And at 70′ he did not fail to put 2-1 in favor of Xolos,

Efrain Alvarez got third place On receiving the ball, he hit it crosswise into the field and he put it aside At 77′.

In the final part, Herrera adjusted his defense again so as not to lose the advantage and it looked like it would come out, but no, because At 94′, Preeto joined the attack, Received a center from Jordan Carrillo and deflected. ball to make it 2-2 Last.