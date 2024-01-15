Is Josh Allen in love? A teammate reveals a secret

There are many rumors floating around about Josh Allen’s relationship with Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld.

While the couple has been spotted together in California and Paris, France, they have been pretty quiet about how things are going.

Well, it looks like one of Josh’s friends has let it be known how he feels about Hailey. Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins was on the “Up & Adams” podcast this week and talked about the video of Josh ripping his pants and why he would wear them in the first place.

This is when the word “love” was used publicly for the first time.

Again, this is not coming from Josh or Hailey, but from a friend, but it seems like the relationship is going well and they have a bright future together.

On the other hand, Josh’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams is quite active on social media and is talking about her new dating life. She also posted some photos of herself in a bikini while on vacation in Cabo.

Josh and Brittany dated for 10 years before permanently separating last year.

