Match Summary: USA vs Mazatlán (2-2). Target

,championitis‘is in America to everything that givesIn this Clausura 2024, results are not given at the Azteca Stadium on midweek days They could barely keep up with Mazatlán Coming from behind 2-2 on both occasions, they are fifth in the standings with 15 points.

eastern america They are not as strong a team as they were in the last tournamentFate has also abandoned them on crime and if that was not enough In defense they are becoming a disasterMazatlan’s two goal defenders had serious errors.

Was for a long time America did not finish out of the first five places And to the crisis they are facing due to the poor moments of many players, we must also add the rotation caused by injuries and illnesses of Andre Jardin.

Luis Amarilla vaccinated America twice

first goal of the game was the work of louis amarillaThe Paraguayan player took advantage of the poor performance of the defense and saved the ball in Luis Angel Malagon’s goal.

Eagles had to come from behind to even the score Goal by Henry MartinBut the taste was very poor And they found themselves down on the scoreboard again yellow doubleA goal that took a toll on the US defense and left Malagon in humiliation.

Jardine had to use all his artillery just to look for at least a tie and this happened when appeared in the countryside Diego Valdes and Jonathan RodriguezBoth gave it a different dynamism in attack.

At the age of 75, Henry Martin once again stood up for the teamThe Yucatecan scored his second of the night and one that brought some color back to his teammates who were already beginning to despair.

This crisis may deepen further if Garden This team never gets back the formula of playing well that was flying in the last tournament and It will take two days as they face leader Cruz Azul on Saturday,