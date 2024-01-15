The next Nintendo Direct and the presentation of Nintendo Switch 2 may have been leaked

Nintendo’s event calendar could be released with three new presentations, including the Nintendo Switch 2

Great moments are ahead for the owners of Nintendo Switch, The console, which has already sold nearly 140 million units, is preparing for a new partner showcase in which Big N machine launch schedule in 2024, In addition, Pokémon Presents will also arrive next week, which will reveal licensed projects in this course after the rumored delay from Nintendo Switch 2 to 2025. Now, they too have been revealed Possible future developments of the Japanese firm,

The most interesting thing in this case is that it comes along with From the leaker who revealed the first details of the Nintendo Switch 2 delay As early as 2025, so this could be a reliable source. is about PH Lutti LippeOne of the main people responsible for the OX Does Control podcast, who knows what they are Japanese company plans for upcoming events Which will act in the Nintendo environment. This will be the calendar:

A new Nintendo indie world before April 2024

Classic Nintendo Direct in April 2024

Official presentation of Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2024

Thus, good news regarding Nintendo’s environment will continue to arrive during the coming months, so 2024 is aiming to be a year with a lot of buzz. If your information is true, There will only be four months left to know firsthand all the details of the Nintendo Switch 2,

Metroid Prime 4, new Mario and Pokemon games will be the big games of 2024

Regarding all List of games that may come to Nintendo Switch soonDuring the last hours it has been said that there will be only Metroid Prime 4, the new unannounced delivery of Mario and two great Pokémon projects. Main line of hybrid console exclusives During the next few months.

So, we’ll have to see What happens in these possible events That the Japanese firm will prepare for the first half of 2024.