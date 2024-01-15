When hunger goes beyond physical needs

Being hungry doesn’t always mean being hungry biological need Because no matter how much you want to eat, you can feel hungry in many ways. Many times it happens that Brain He is asking you to calm him down and is sending you a signal in the form of hunger. Other times you feel like eating because you smell something like freshly baked bread or you went to the supermarket and saw something that “made your eyes stick.” They are all talking inside you. How to identify each of them in each situation?

1. Physical hunger

This is the most obvious and understandable type of hunger. This is a natural response of the body when it needs nutrients to function properly. This is a message that the body sends you in the form of a feeling of emptiness in the stomach and grumbling as a clear signal that it is time to eat food. Hearing and responding to this form of hunger is essential to maintain adequate nutritional balance and ensure proper functioning of the body.

2. Emotional hunger

However, not all hunger comes from the stomach. Sometimes the heart is also hungry and speaks to you. This is an emotional hunger and affects many people, as emotions can drive the desire to eat. Stress, sadness or happiness look to food to satisfy the comfort they do not get internally, creating an emotional connection with what we eat. Recognizing and understanding emotional hunger is essential to effectively address the relationship between our emotions and our eating habits, as well as what causes diseases such as obesity, hypertension or diabetes, respectively.

3. Sensory hunger

Another type of hunger that is often overlooked is sensory hunger. This type is the pleasure of eating with the senses and is related to the multisensory experience of food: its aroma, its appearance, its texture and its taste. Enjoying food with all the senses not only adds pleasure to the experience, but it can also affect the amount of food we consume. By paying attention to presentation and fully enjoying the sensory experience of eating, we can develop a deeper connection with food.

4. Nutritional hunger

In the modern world, we often face the challenge of getting the right amount of nutrients in our diet. Nutritional hunger appears when our body specifically seeks out certain foods rich in vitamins and minerals because, in some way, it becomes deficient in nutrition.

5. Habit Hunger

Routines and habits play an important role in our relationship with food. Habitual hunger appears when we eat simply because it is the normal time to do so, regardless of whether we feel physical hunger or not. Breaking unhealthy eating patterns and developing mindful eating habits can help balance the relationship between habitual hunger and the body’s actual needs.

Exploring the different types of hunger allows us to better understand our relationship with food and ultimately improve our health and well-being. By paying attention to the signals our body sends us, both physically and emotionally, we can take a more realistic approach to eating and develop habits that promote lasting balance. Awareness and understanding of hunger types empowers us to make informed decisions about our diet, leading to overall well-being.