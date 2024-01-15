Messi and Suarez extend their show with Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s start to the season excites all its fans, The Florida team is the leader of the MLS season and is a completely renewed team compared to last season, when it was one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference.

Now, the big moment He transferred him to CONCACAF, where Messi and Suárez were once again the architects of a 3–1 victory that qualified Inter Miami for the quarterfinals. of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

from the beginning of the match Miami goes all out in search of scoring, and immediately got the first goal of the game. On 8 minutes, Suarez took advantage of Messi’s brilliant pass to beat Joe Willis and thus scored the first score of the game.

Still, Messi’s goal will come in the first half., Paraguay’s Diego Gomez played brilliantly and then passed the ball to Qatar’s world champions, who fired a powerful shot that rattled the Nashville net.

Messi and Suarez, a perfect partnership

Between the two figures, 9 out of 14 goals are on their account The number of goals the Miami team has scored this season is just over 64% of the goals scored by the club.

Messi has a total of 5 goals this season with the Florida team.While Suárez (who was in white in the preseason) has started to appear and has already scored 4 goals with the pink shirt.

Of the five goals scored by Miami in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, Suárez and Messi scored four and two goals each in both games. The second goal was of Robert Taylor.

Inter Miami awaits the winner of Monterrey and FC Cincinnati key, Which will play the second leg next Thursday, with the Rayados leading 1-0 after the first leg in the United States.