Mid-range mobile phones with more power, even for games

We can say that it does everything absolutely well, but focusing on its performance, we are talking about a mobile phone that has a chip exynos 1380 , which has been a complete surprise for all users. In fact, experts are quite surprised by the results of different tests conducted on this mobile phone. They bring this Galaxy A54 closer to the high range when it comes to performance

If we talk about mid-range mobile phones that have been a real surprise in the market, it is undoubtedly the Samsung Galaxy A54, a device that arrived as the big brother of a range and that has become a Has gone. one of the phones of the year ,

Because yes, no one is surprised that the iPhone 15 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has good performance, but what may be surprising is that a phone that Its price does not exceed 400 or 500 euros Achieve great performance and with which we can be very demanding. You want to know more?

If there’s one phone that surprises us with its price and performance, it’s the Google Pixel 7a, the least ambitious phone of the entire Pixel 7 range and which Your cover letter is your specialtyyour performance.

And shortcomings in this phone are found in other aspects such as its camera, which has small ‘buts’, although in the case of the chip, this is non-negotiable for Google. it is G2 tensorAbsolutely Same processor as the Pixel 7 ProSo in terms of performance, this Pixel 7a does not lag behind anyone. And for less than €400, it can be completely yours.

OPPO A98, the latest of the brand

OPPO A98 is on this list because It wins in quality/price ratio Without a doubt and with almost no rivals, especially due to its low cost. And one interesting thing that makes this mobile phone special is that it competes hard with the rest of the phones on this list and to get it we only have to spend around €300. With its chip, the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 695 5G, we find a great asset of this OPPO A98 and that is We can expand RAM memory Up to 8GB digitally.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G does not disappoint

Talking about OnePlus always means talking about quality and performance, especially taking into account all that it can offer us beyond its capacity. And we are talking about a device that is limited as far as RAM memory is concerned Expandable up to 16 GBA memory about which we highly doubt that there can be any function that you can prevent from this mobile.

it’s all on the count MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipIf we are prepared to demand a lot from a mobile phone then this could be one of the most powerful phones on this entire list. we can see it at the top in sports, where if we are too demanding, our cell phone will suffer during long sessions. There will be no problem of any kind with this OnePlus Nord 3

Vivo V29, surprise in the list

Vivo is one of those brands that almost no one thinks about when buying a mobile phone, but nothing could be further from the truth, it is a brand that never disappoints anyone who comes near it Is. In fact, we can say that it is currently one of the best of the catalog, the Vivo V29 could be one of the mobile phones with the best quality / price ratio If we talk about power, your screen is called One of the best in the marketBut what about performance?

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip that will allow us Perform with this phone in all scenarios, There is no compromise on speed in this phone and Vivo V29 tries to perform all the tasks required of it in the shortest possible time with the help of this chip. And about its price, Just over €400 This is all we will spend on this mobile device.