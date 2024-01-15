Tai Chi is a better exercise than walking that slows dementia, according to Harvard

The brain has the ability to make changes throughout your life. The structure of our brain is formed during the first years of life, but it does not remain unchanged until we die. In fact, over the years new connections arise that change the brain’s morphology, which may translate into better cognitive function. To increase this growth, Not only are there mental exercises, there are also physical exercises with great power of influence. on cognitive function, as is the case tai chi,

What is Tai Chi and what is it for?

Harvard University cites Tai Chi as one of the best exercises we can practice for our health. ,It’s a Chinese martial art that involves movement and relaxation, which is good for both body and mind.”, indicate experts from Harvard Medical School. Its practice sets in motion a series of beautiful movements that easily transition from one to another. That’s why many people know this practice as “meditation in motion.”

Among the advantages of its practice are the fact that it can be practiced in any place and you do not need previous experience to do it, since at a very basic level it is suitable for all audiences regardless of age, gender or status. Are accessible. Which starts it all. ,This is especially good for older people as balance is an important component of fitness.And balance is something we lose as we age,” says Dr. Lee, an expert in regenerative biology at Harvard University.

Why is Tai Chi better than walking?

From a meta-analysis on Tai Chi, Harvard University also concluded that Tai Chi Walking is better, at least when it comes to brain function, One study they found confirmed that after 40 weeks of tai chi, walking, social interaction, or nothing, brain volume increased more in the tai chi group. This was determined by comparison between magnetic resonance images taken from different groups. And, in case there was any doubt, the same group also performed better on cognitive tests.

Cognitive Benefits of Tai Chi

In a meta-analysis of 20 studies conducted by Harvard University on the relationship between Tai Chi and cognition, the improvements that this exercise produces on the executive function of our brain have been determined. In particular, it highlights the way Tai Chi Improves ability to multitask, allows more effective time management, and helps in decision making When people have no cognitive impairment.

But, in addition, the meta-analysis adds information that is particularly relevant in cases of mild cognitive impairment, and that is that Tai Chi slows down progress Madness Even improves intellectual function, more than other types of exercise or mental training. One of the studies analyzed involved the development of 400 people with some type of cognitive impairment. The sample was divided into two parts so that one group performed a stretching and toning program while the other group performed Tai Chi 3 times a week. After a year, the Tai Chi group showed more significant improvements: Only 2 percent of the people in that group developed dementia while 11 percent of the people in the other group developed dementia.