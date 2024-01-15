Minnesota Twins announce Martin promoted, Lewis out

season of major League Baseball (MLB) and in these early days, injuries are also a part of the game. About that, minnesota twins A significant portion was lost and the management immediately moved to fill their 26-man roster and continue the action.

On the morning of Saturday, March 30, 2024, John MorosiAn American journalist published information about the new player joining the organization through his social network X.

Minnesota Twins pick up Austin Martin





austin martin, once a prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays, received a call from Rocco Baldelli to be part of the team in the big tent. The player mentioned above still has no records Chief, But a remarkable performance in the minor league system, which also finished in the division triple A During the last campaign.

It was also revealed that minnesota twins Infielder placed on 10-day injured list royce lewisagainst whom there was a physical accident on the initial day kansas city royals,

for its part, austin martin He will get the opportunity to make his Major League debut after spending an incredible amount of time in the Minors. The slugger, who plays second base, has played more than 250 games in the lower divisions. In 905 at-bats he had 232 hits, of which 48 were extra-base hits and 14 were home runs. Additionally, he has 162 runs scored and another 100 RBI at the plate.

By this time, slugger set it average Batting .256, with an on-base percentage of .388 slugging Of .361.

“Martin’s first game action will be his MLB debut”With that phrase Morosi concluded his comments on the social network. minnesota twins And the Kansas City Royals will resume their respective series on Saturday afternoon, which is an ideal date to watch. austin martin in the countryside.

