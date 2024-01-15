MLB Angels make final decision with Dominican Miguel Sano

manager of Angels of Anahin, Ron Washington, Confirms that the powerful hitter miguel sano He will be on the roster for opening day, which begins the 2024 Major League season on Thursday the 28th.

Native of the Dominican Republic, miguel sano, spent a year out of the Major Leagues, but he always remained focused, improving his physique and continuing to work hard in the Dominican Republic, where he spent an impressive season in Lidom with the Eastern Stars. Sano briefly suffered a knee injury that limited his performance, but he is back with the Angels.

Los Angeles Angels He reached a minor league deal with the Dominicans last January, Sano played with the Minnesota Twins through 2022 and will miss the 2023 season, but he has come back 58 pounds lighter.

The veteran had a very good performance in spring training with the Angels, where he recorded a .220 average with 3 home runs, 10 hits and 10 RBIs while traveling to the plate 50 times.

Although his AVG isn’t the best, he is impressive considering he’s been out of professional baseball for a year and as he continues to gain momentum, he could once again be the player he was in 2017. Was an all-star.

miguel sano In the 2022 campaign with the Minnesota Twins, he posted an offensive line of .083/.113/.345 with only one home run and 3 RBI in 20 games, before undergoing surgery that sent him down to the minor leagues and out until He was released the following year, but a ruthless and tough independent agency awaited him.

It should be noted that the Dominican played his entire career for the Twins from 2015 to 2022 and now he gets his chance with the Angels team, where he will have to serve as a designated hitter, covering Shohei Ohtani’s position. Hopefully Joe is now with the Los Angeles Dodgers.