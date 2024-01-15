MLB players are upset about their new translucent pants

The presentation of the new MLB uniforms did not go well. Harsh criticism is now scoring lower than expected.

Bruce Meyer, deputy executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association, confirmed Thursday that the union is communicating players’ concerns to Major League Baseball about the new pants, which are somewhat transparent.

The complaints, first reported by ESPN, are part of a broader criticism of the new uniforms designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics.

“I know everybody hates him,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said last week. “We all liked what we had. “We understand the business, but I think everyone wanted to keep the old, for the most part, with a few changes here or there.”

MLB officials have noted that the new uniforms improve mobility by providing 25% more stretch and drying 28% faster.

The lettering, sleeve patches and numbers are less bulky in an effort to make the uniforms more breathable and comfortable.

Commissioner Rob Manfred had previously said in response to continued complaints that he hoped the criticism would gradually go away.

But that was before the discontent took aim at the pants.