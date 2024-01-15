Apple Rumors: It will launch three new iPads with these interesting dimensions

Apple will implement OLED screen on iPad Pro. (Apple)

Apple may be preparing to revolutionize the tablet market again with the launch of new iPad models, which promise not only new dimensions but also significant improvements in design and performance.

One of the most anticipated developments ipad Large size air expands users’ possibilities of use and visual enjoyment. Additionally, an even thinner iPad Pro is rumored to be on the way, which will mark a milestone in the combination of power and portability.

for the first time, Manzana Will launch two different sized versions of iPad Air. Sources indicate that the largest model of the iPad Air will be similar in size to the existing 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which means the screen will also be roughly the same size, according to 9to5Mac.

Apple is speculated to introduce two new iPad Air models, one 11-inch and the other 12.9-inch, marking the first time that the Air line will include these dimensions.

The new iPad will have different sizes. (Manzana)

As far as the iPad Pro is concerned, the new model arriving in 2024 will come with some minor adjustments in terms of size.

They may be a little bigger or thinner. The thinness is due to the new OLED screenWhich is thinner because it has fewer layers than current LCD screens.

The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 6.4mm thick, but the new model is expected to be even thinner, just 5mm thick.

The 11-inch iPad Pro model, which currently measures 5.9 mm in thickness, will also see a reduction, reaching a thickness of 5.1 mm. Besides, Both models may be slightly larger in their overall dimensions:

The potential new display plays a role in the thickness of the tablet. (Manzana)

The current 11-inch iPad Pro measures 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9mm. The size of the updated version is expected to be 249.7 mm x 177.5 mm x 5.1 mm.

The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro measures 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm. The dimensions of the next 13-inch model are expected to be 281.5 mm x 215.5 mm x 5.0 mm.

It is believed that the upcoming iPad Pros will come with better features, including a new, more powerful chip, the M3, which will enable them to run faster and more efficiently.

Besides, They will have better quality screens thanks to OLED technology And they will provide more options to choose how much storage space the user wants to have on their device.

There are also rumors that Apple may be preparing new accessories that will improve the usability of the iPad Pro.

The new devices are expected to feature more advanced chips. (Manzana)

On the other hand, the iPad Air is also expected to be improved by moving from the M1 chip to a more advanced chip, possibly M2 or M3, which will give it more speed and responsiveness.

Apple may unveil these new products at a special event next month, or they may choose to introduce them via a press release.

Apple doesn’t want to be left behind in the field of wearable gadgets, and rumors within the company suggest that they are preparing a new product to compete in this growing market.

Rumour has it, This product will aim to be a direct rival to Samsung’s announced Galaxy Ring.

Apple Ring concept designed by Jonas Dehnert, based on some known patents. (@phonedesigner)

Apple’s idea is to use this new area as a way to expand its successful Apple Watch range, focusing specifically on health and fitness monitoring features, but this time from a device that will be worn on a finger.

Although this may seem like a novelty, Apple has been exploring the possibility of developing a smart ring for some time, as evidenced by several patent applications the company has filed over the past few years.

It is believed that the Ring being developed by Apple will not only provide health tracking functions similar to its competitors, such as monitoring heart rate, blood oxygen levels and body temperature. Additional features such as the ability to make contactless payments via NFC.