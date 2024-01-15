More than 800 Adtalem Medical Graduates Strengthen US Healthcare Workforce by Investing.com



© Reuters.



CHICAGO – Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), parent organization of the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), has announced a major milestone: more than 800 of its students And graduates have secured residency positions across the United States. The achievement comes during Match Day 2024, an annual event in which medical students learn about their residency status.

Both institutions have collectively achieved a 97% rate of first residency positions for their 2023-2024 graduates, a pivotal step in their medical careers. These graduates will join more than 350 healthcare facilities in 44 states and territories, and contribute to a diverse range of 27 medical specialties.

Adtalem’s success in placing its students into residency programs is considered a direct reflection of the quality of education provided by AUC and RUSM. Steve Beard, President and CEO of Adtalem Global Education, highlighted the significance of this achievement, saying that it demonstrates the company’s vision of creating a diverse and prepared workforce to meet the needs of the healthcare sector.

The company’s residency positions are particularly notable for their contribution to health equity, as 188 Black/African American or Hispanic students and graduates contribute to the diversification of the U.S. physician workforce. This is important given the underrepresentation of these demographic groups in the medical field compared to their population size.

Additionally, over 500 students and graduates will enter primary care residencies, a key area for improving health outcomes in deprived areas. The need for primary care has increased due to the growing shortage of doctors, which is expected to exceed 120,000 by 2034.

Areas of specialty care among placements include competitive areas such as Internal Medicine/Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Orthopedic Surgery. Adtalem also highlighted the strengthening of partnerships, with approximately 160 students and graduates joining the partner clinical hospitals, which can facilitate a workforce suited to the specific needs of the health system.

This report is based on a press release from Adtalem Global Education Inc.

InvestingPro Insights

As Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) celebrates the impressive residency placement of its medical students, it is important to analyze the company’s financial health and the strategic steps that support its educational success. With a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, Adtalem is a major player in the education sector. The company’s commitment to shareholder value is evident through its aggressive share buyback strategy, as noted in one of InvestingPro’s tips. This not only signals management’s confidence in the value of the company, but also contributes to higher shareholder returns.

For investors, Adtalem’s current price-to-earnings ratio (PE) of 18.13 can be an important measure to evaluate the stock value relative to its earnings. More interestingly, the adjusted P/E for the trailing twelve months to Q2 2024 is 13.32, suggesting a potentially more attractive valuation given the company’s normalized earnings power.

Furthermore, Adtalem’s commitment towards fiscal responsibility and growth is reflected in its gross profit margin, which stood at a healthy level of 55.19% for the trailing twelve months to Q2 2024. This indicates the company’s ability to maintain profitability while investing in quality. Its educational services. Additionally, analysts expect the company to be profitable this year, which is a testament to its strong business model and operating efficiency, as reflected in its 15.01% operating income margin.

For readers interested in in-depth analysis and additional insights, there are 5 more InvestingPro tips available for Adtalem, which can be accessed on InvestingPro. Use Coupon Code PRONEWS24 Get an additional 10% off annual or semi-annual subscriptions to Pro and Pro+, giving you access to investment knowledge and data-driven insights.

This article was generated and translated with the support of AI and reviewed by an editor. For more information, see our terms and conditions.