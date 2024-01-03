Most of the apps downloaded in Vision Pro are paid

Apple Vision Pro could change the App Store business too!

Developing for Vision Pro has been worth it

He apple vision pro It started a few weeks ago with expected success. Gradually, Apple’s spatial computing tool has surprised with its use, confirming that it has full potential to change the way we interact with technology, but also The App Store can change business.

According to a report shared by AppFigures, Half of Vision Pro-exclusive apps are paid downloads, far more than the iOS App Store, If this continues, this trend could change the way developers generate revenue without subscriptions.

Developers could benefit more from Apple Vision Pro apps

The report shows that so far, More than half of Vision Pro-exclusive apps (52%) are paid downloadsThis is a surprising percentage, considering only 5% of apps in the entire App Store make money this way.

In addition to the large array of paid downloads, 35% of Vision-exclusive apps are not monetized through the App Store And 13% offer membership.

According to the analysis, The average price of all apps for Vision Pro is $5.67, with a highest price of $98 (for an interactive periodic table of elements). most applications They cost $9.99 or less. Purchasing all paid apps will cost $1089.07. Which is also less than the price of the device, which starts at $3,499.

According to a Tech Crunch post, app developers who are adopting Vision Pro with unique, native experiences built specifically for Apple’s AR/VR platform are returning to the paid download monetization model.

This attractive model has forced developers of special apps for Vision Pro to speak out about it: developer Christian Selig Juno, an exclusive YouTube client for Vision Pro, enters the top 10 in the photography and video category Immediately after the device launches.**

Selig commented on X: “Juno officially paid the price for my Vision Pro, who said it wouldn’t make sense to develop it quickly on this platform?”

With the advent of Vision Pro, not all developers wanted to take risks. Even many of the most popular apps did not comment on the arrival of this device. and others like YouTube itself became nervous about the “unexpected” success of independent development and the benefits that were not expected.

this panorama This could attract developers who want a new way of monetizing without costing customers expensive subscriptions.Seeking alternatives to releasing free applications with in-app purchases and subscriptions, which Apple has promoted for years despite all criticism to the contrary.