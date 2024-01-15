Chris Mortensen, who worked for more than three decades as an NFL beat reporter, has died at the age of 72.

chris mortensenAward-winning journalists who reported on the NFL espn For more than three decades, died on sunday His family announced in the morning at the age of 72.

chris mortensen he joined espn in 1991 and was a regular contributor to the network’s NFL show and “Sportscenter.” It was common for him to give breaking news espnIncluding the 2016 news that quarterback Peyton Manning was retiring from the NFL.

In 2016 he received the Dick McCann Award from the Pro Football Writers of America and was honored during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in August of that year.

Chris Mortensen began working at ESPN in 1991. Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images

,whore “He was widely respected as an industry pioneer and universally loved as a hard-working and caring colleague,” said the president of . espn, Jimmy Pitaro, via a statement. “He covered the NFL with extraordinary skill and passion and remained at the top of his field for decades. He will be truly missed by colleagues and fans and our hearts and thoughts are with his loved ones.”

Adam Schefter espncolleagues of chris mortensen “Sunday NFL Countdown” over the years espnexpressed himself on social networks: “An absolutely devastating day. whore He was one of the greatest journalists in sports history and an even better human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him. Many did. whore was the best. “We will miss him and always remember him.”

chris mortensenDiagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer in January 2016, he left his position espn Last year “to focus on my health, my family and my faith,” he said.

,whore Helped set standards for journalism in the early days of espn, “His credibility, attention to detail and journalistic skills took our news and information to a new level,” said executive editor and studio production director of . espn, Norby Williamson, via a statement. “More importantly, he was a great teammate and human being. He demonstrated care and respect for people, which became the culture.” espn,

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed about the death chris mortensen It was “a sad day for everyone in the NFL.”

“I admired how hard he worked chris “To become one of the most influential and respected sports journalists of all time,” Goodell said in a statement. “He earned our respect and the respect of many others with his tireless pursuit of news, but he also earned the respect of everyone he met.” Showed kindness towards. He will be missed by many of us around the league who were fortunate enough to know him far beyond the stories he reported every Sunday.

“We offer our condolences to his family, his colleagues and many others chris Touched throughout your good life.

Manning wrote in a post on Instagram that he was “heartbroken” by the news of his death. chris mortensen,

“We lost a true legend,” Manning wrote in his post. ,whore He was the best in the business and he appreciated our friendship. I told him the announcement of signing with the Broncos and the news of my retirement. I will miss him terribly and my thoughts and prayers go out to Mikey and his family. rest in peace, whore,

before reaching espn, chris mortensen He wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (1983–1990), covering the Falcons, Braves and the NFL, and won the 1987 George Polk Award for his reporting. He was one of the first writers hired by editor Frank Deford at sports newspaper The National, working there from 1989 to 1990 before arriving there. espn,

“I join countless people across the country, in the journalism and sports community, as we mourn his passing.” chris mortensenFalcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. “I am grateful to have the privilege of knowing chris Through his incredible work since his days at the Atlanta Journal Constitution and, like so many, in the years since, I have been blessed by his outstanding professionalism and personal grace. I agreed chris It’s really difficult to imagine a personal hero and sports journalism without him.

“His ability to face life’s obstacles with courage and determination was always inspiring and his tremendous impact on many people, including me, will endure through this work and unwavering friendship. I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends.” I do.” chris And I pray that you find peace and positive impact in this honorable legacy chris leave behind”.

chris mortensen He was also a columnist for The Sporting News, a contributor to Sport magazine, and a consultant for CBS Sports’ “NFL Today” (1990).

,chris He will always be a part of the NFL family. “Beloved by many, he had a great voice, passionate and talented at the game,” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He will be greatly missed and we are grateful for the special memories and legacy he leaves us,” she said. chris,

chris mortensenHe began his journalism career at the South Bay, California, Daily Breeze in 1969, winning national Headliner Awards for investigative reporting in all categories in 1978. He received 18 journalism awards and was twice nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.

He also wrote the book “Playing for Keeps: How One Man Stopped the Mob from Sinking Its Hooks into Pro Football.”

chris mortensenOriginally from Torrance, California, he was born on November 7, 1951. He attended El Camino College before serving two years in the Army.

He is survived by his wife Mickey and son Alex.