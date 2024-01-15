Natalie Portman, Quentin Dupieux, Raphaël Quenard… beautiful people gathered for the Cinema Telerama Festival! – Cinema News

The 26th Cinema Telerama Festival was held from 17 to 23 January. Organized in partnership with the French Association of Arthouse Cinemas (AFCAE), this edition was one of all records and allowed for great encounters!

A year of all records for the Cinema Telerama/AFCAE Festival

Since 1998, the Telerama Film Festival has allowed audiences to benefit from low-cost screenings for a week at a single price of €3.50 per ticket.

Born out of a partnership between telerama And thisFrench Association of Arthouse Cinemas (AFCAE), this initiative allows hundreds of thousands of viewers each year to discover the past year’s must-see films, from big hits to unforgettable gems.



In 2024, the public was bigger than ever: with more than 300,000 admissions across 460 cinemas that are members of AFCAE, the Cinema Telerama Festival recorded an increase in attendance of more than 40% compared to the previous edition.

A diverse program, made up of great titles and indie gems

During this 26th edition, no less than ten films were presented to the public, from the most essential titles of the past year to the most independent offerings. For example, The Goldman Trial, Yannick and May December were part of this international and eclectic selection, among which three feature films stood out: Junkyard Dog, The Animal Kingdom and Anatomy of a Fall. A podium was crowned with success on the night of January 23, where three films were awarded no less than 13 awards during the 49th Cesar ceremony.



In some cases, these screenings gave rise to extraordinary meetings, particularly post-screening discussions with film teams. So some lucky viewers were able to chat with director Quentin Dupieux (YankeeDaaaaaaally!), Agnieszka Holland (Green Border) and Jean-Baptiste Durand (breaking dog), but also with actors like Jonathan Cohen, Raphaël Quenard or Natalie Portman. So many unforgettable matches full of exchanges that viewers won’t soon forget!

A film festival for the youngest?

For the 7th consecutive year, the partnership between Telerama and AFCAE is being extended to reach youth. From 13 to 30 April, children (and their parents) will be able to preview short films, discover recent releases that are already unforgettable and a thematic cycle on living together and accepting differences.

A spectacular program found in more than 150 cinema partners of this initiative throughout France and always for the whole family at the same price of €3.50 per screening!