The pain of Honduras, Tico ordered Hondurans to be silent and pointed to Keylor Navas
44 mins ago
Sports
Honduras’s sadness at being eliminated from the Copa America and the reaction of fans to a Tico player who told him to shut up.
The best photos of the 2024 Copa America playoff in which Honduras lost (3-1) against Costa Rica in Dallas, Texas, United States.
Photos: Carla Lopez, AFP and EFE
Greetings between Reynaldo Rueda and Costa Rica coach Gustavo Alfaro.
Honduran fans answered the call and packed Toyota Stadium in Dallas, Texas, supporting the Honduran National Team.
Honduras invaded Toyota Stadium in Dallas in support of the Honduras national team against Costa Rica.
Toyota Stadium in Dallas, Texas was packed and most of the fans were from Honduras.
Jonathan Rougier sang the Honduran national anthem like a Honduran.
Michael Chirinos scored a brilliant volley to put Honduras ahead against the Ticos. He scored a brilliant goal against Keylor Navas.
The enthusiastic celebration of Michael Chirinos after his great goal that put the Honduran national team ahead.
The national teams of Honduras celebrate a spectacular goal by Michael Chirinos.
The national teams of Honduras are celebrating Michael Chirinos’ spectacular goal which beat Keylor Navas.
The national teams of Honduras celebrate a spectacular goal by Michael Chirinos.
Cataracha fans celebrate Michael Chirinos’ great goal.
Cataracha fans celebrating Michael Chirinos’ great goal.
The aerial ball caused a lot of damage to Honduras. The Catracha defense did not have a good time with set pieces.
Costa Rica equalized the match three minutes later through an assist from Orlando Gallo following a mistake by Jonathan Rougier when he badly deflected a through ball.
Warren Madrigal scored a spectacular second-half goal to spark Costa Rica’s comeback against Honduras. It was 2-1.
The Ticos turned the score around with a spectacular goal from Warren Madrigal.
The Desperation of Jerry Bengtson. Things did not work out for the forward, who provided the assist for Michael Chirinos’ great goal.
Jefferson Brenes silences the Honduran fans at Toyota Stadium in Dallas after scoring Costa Rica’s third goal.
Jefferson Brenes’ defiant look and finger in his mouth were ordering the Honduran fans in that area of the stadium to remain silent.
Tico Jefferson Brenes stood in front of the Honduran fans and ordered them to be quiet, provoking the fans.
Honduras fans responded to Jefferson Brenes and threw all kinds of objects at him from the stands.
Hondurans threw bottles of water, beer and other items at the Costa Rican players.
Jefferson Brains continues to make fun of Honduras amid a rain of items.
Costa Rican players were injured by plastic bottles thrown by Honduran fans while celebrating a goal against Honduras.
Luis Vega, Brian Roches and Wesley DeKas mourn after the final whistle of the game in Dallas.
Reynaldo Rueda took the field at the end of the game and consoled his players after being eliminated from the Copa America 2024.
The players of Honduras were disappointed and saddened by the loss in the Copa America playoffs.
The Honduran teams thanked the Catracho fans for their support at Toyota Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
After the game, Edwin Rodríguez approached the stands and gave his shirt to a Honduran fan.
Keylor Navas celebrates Costa Rica’s qualification for the Copa America with his teammates.
Costa Rica players celebrating qualification for the Copa America 2024.
Costa Rica players celebrating qualification for the Copa America 2024.
Keylor Navas was a sensation at Toyota Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The PSG goalkeeper and former Real Madrid player was friendly with Honduran and Ticos fans.
Keylor Navas approached the stands to greet the fans of both the teams.
The Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper also took photos with fans.
Keylor Navas greeted the fans who stopped at the Toyota Stadium as he headed to the locker room. The goalkeeper started with his compatriots, but on the way he encountered a good group of Hondurans, who did not hesitate to try to welcome Tico and he also responded.
A good group of Costa Rican fans stayed after the game celebrating qualification for the Copa America 2024.
2024/03/2401:52H. / formatting
