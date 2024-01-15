New models, concepts and new designs: meet the cars that shine at the New York Auto Show

NY – While the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is gradually increasing, the world’s leading automakers are committed to maintaining a diverse offering in their portfolio.

This year’s edition featured New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), which takes place at the Jacobs Javits Convention Center and where new models powered by internal combustion engines that will hit the market this year are highlighted. The exhibition will run till April 7.

Demand for gasoline vehicles remains dominant in the United States despite the development of new electric products and aggressive North American government goals that aim for carbon-free vehicles to represent 56% of all cars manufactured by 2032.

For Pablo Martínez, vice president of Hyundai Puerto Rico, the question is no longer if the future of the automotive sector will be electric, but rather when. And the answer to that question depends on the development of the charging infrastructure needed for these vehicles, he stressed.

“We will have conventional engines, PHEV and HEV. Depending on how electrification happens, people will choose when to move to EVs. “We’re not going to force anything.”Martínez expressed in an interview with new day,

The terms HEV and PHEV refer to hybrid vehicles, that is, units with a combustion engine and a battery, or the combustion and the battery are recharged by an electrical connection, respectively.

Hyundai introduced the new Tucson

As an example of the diversity that carmakers offer, Hyundai launched the new and completely redesigned Tucson 2025, which will be available in three versions: gasoline, hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

The gasoline version of the Tucson has a 2.5-liter engine, capable of delivering 187 horsepower and 4,000 pound-feet of torque. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In addition to its newly refined exterior design, the Tucson offers new technologies and improvements that seek to meet consumer demands, such as the return of some analog buttons on the infotainment panel, which now houses a 12.3-inch touch screen in a better position.

Similarly, Hyundai improved the model’s connectivity with Apple Car Play or Android Auto operating systems by implementing a wireless connection.

holy cross is stronger

For lovers of sports and adventure vehicles, Hyundai introduced an upgraded version of the 2025 Santa Cruz, which now offers a more robust appearance.

The strength of that model also lies in its powertrain, as it will hit the market with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque.

But, the Santa Cruz will also be available in a more powerful version, which includes a 2.5-liter turbo engine capable of producing 281 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque.

In the exterior design, the main changes are seen in the grille and headlights, combined with new vertical lines throughout the vehicle. Meanwhile, the cabin features a 12.3-inch widescreen display and a refreshed instrument panel.

Genesis steals the focus

Inspired by Korea’s iconic moon-shaped ceramic jars, Genesis introduced the Neulion Concept, a full-size SUV that points to the Korean brand’s future in terms of design.

The exterior of the model looks clean and luxurious, while inside it offers a high-end luxury experience marked by purple color on the seats, doors and roof.

The cabin does not know the word conventional, since the doors open upside down and the interior includes swivel seats in the first row and two screens that open from the roof, able to adjust according to the position of the people on board.

Kia presents the K4

Another brand that shone at NYIAS was KIA, which was introducing the long-awaited K4 2025, the compact sedan that will hit the market with advanced driver assistance systems and ample space, especially in the rear.

Anyway, this is a powerful model. Consumers will be able to choose between a 147-horsepower 2.0-liter engine or a 190-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine.

The K4 was designed with a technical cabin that, among other things, included a combined digital instrument panel of approximately 30 inches.

Nissan presents Kicks

On the other hand, with an urban design that looks fun at first glance, Nissan presented the Kicks 2025, which will be available in three grades, S, SV and SR, in addition to two available premium packages. There will be five trim levels for the Kicks: LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo.

All versions feature a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and 140 pound-feet of torque, which will be paired with the latest generation of Nissan’s Xtronic transmission.

In addition to its exterior design inspired by sneaker-inspired details, the Kicks were designed with a modern interior featuring dual screens totaling 19.3 inches.

The Kicks was reported to feature Nissan’s Zero Gravity seating design for the first time in both rows of seats, which helps distribute the weight of the occupants on board.

Power in the Infiniti QX80

In the luxury segment, Infiniti shined with the launch of its new QX80 2025, which is an impressive model not only for its sophisticated design but also for its powertrain.

The QX80 comes with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo engine, producing 450 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a new 9-speed automatic transmission.

When looking at this model, which will become Infiniti’s flagship model, attention is drawn to its front grille and front LED lights that reference the bamboo forest.

Meanwhile, the cabin is an expression of luxury from start to finish, with handcrafted details on the doors and seats, as well as ambient lighting that can be customized with 64 available colors.