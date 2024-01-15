New York Yankees present lineup vs. Miami Marlins

After a few consecutive losses, new York Yankees Will return to action in sports spring training With the aim of continuing testing the pieces this Monday, March 4 opening day In front on 28th March Houston Astros At Minute Maid Park.

led the group Aaron Boone Eight players have already been sent off this weekend Minor League. Therefore, competition to win the position increases.

One opportunity could be the game against them which starts at 6:40 pm (Eastern Time in the United States) miami marlinsAt Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

For this commitment, Boone three latinos will be lined up, they are all Venezuelans. Additionally, several North American prospects who look forward to a campaign in 2024 look to solidify themselves on a roster loaded with statistics.

Three Latinos in the New York Yankees lineup

Although there won’t be stellar names of the stature of Juan Soto, Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Judgewill serve to watch promising players like, among others Anthony VolpeWho will serve as the shortstop and first in the order.

The Venezuelan player will also be at third position in the batting order. Gleyber Torres (2b), with his compatriots Osvaldo Cabrera (RF) and everson perera (LF), who will protect the gardens.

Perera He has indicated his good performance with Wood by posting a .300 average in four games played so far. spring training, with three hits (including a home run) in 10 at-bats. Whereas with Torres (.100) and Cabrera (.083) they will have to be woke on offense.

Right handed batsman will be the opener clark schmidtThose who had already participated in these preseason games by pitching 2.0 innings were allowed one earned run, leaving an ERA of 4.50.

Lineups vs. Miami Marlins

1) Anthony Volpe(SS)

2) Trent Grisham (DH)

3) Glebe Torres (2B)

4) Austin Wells(S)

5) Osvaldo Cabrera (RF)

6) Everson Pereira (LF)

7) Jose Rojas (1B)

8) Josh VanMeter (3B)

9) Spencer Jones (CF)

10) Clark Schmidt(P)