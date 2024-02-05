Oatmeal cookies with apples, a simple recipe to enjoy this weekend

we have arrived Sunday, a day that we can share with the whole family; Either go out and do different activities, or, if we want to relax, the option is to stay at home. However, this does not mean that we cannot function within our home and that we have options to be with our loved ones preparation of sweets,
So, if you don’t know what to do today to break the routine, and the only thing you want is not to leave the house, we will teach you a simple, practical and healthy recipe that you can make. Prepare Oatmeal Cookies with Apples And enjoy a nutritious breakfast or snack.
Benefits of apple and oats
Before you present how to make a delicious recipe with these ingredients step by step, we will mention its amazing benefits so that you have no doubts in making this preparation. Apple is one of the most perfect fruits And that’s because it provides Vitamin B1 and B6Which are able to avoid mental fatigue and strengthen memory.
On the other end, Oatmeal, this is a Cereal It is resorted to by many people to carry Healthy Diethelping Besides its phytochemicals, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels (Compounds produced by plants) that protect against cancer.
Material
- Egg
- one Apple
- 1/3 cup whole wheat flour
- one hundred grams of oats
- sixty grams butter
- sixty grams of sugar
- a dessert spoon of yeast
- one tablespoon cinnamon powder
- a pinch of salt
Preparation
- Melt the butter and put it in a container with the oats and mix.
- In another container we will add the egg, salt and sugar and begin to beat, then we will add the flour and yeast and mix.
- Then we add the apples, previously cut into squares, the butter mixture with the cinnamon and oats.
- With a spoon we take the mixture and on baking paper, we put portions of the mixture and put it in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes.
- After this time we take them out and check if they are hard on the outside, if so we let them cool.
nutritional information
- Calories: 108kcal
- Carbohydrates: 15g
- Cholesterol: 5 mg
- Protein: 2 grams
- Sugar: 5 grams
- Fibers: 3g
- Sodium: 106 mg
- total fat: 4g
- saturated fats: 2 grams